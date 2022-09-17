ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Davidson runs past NAIA's St. Andrews 56-6

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Coy Williams and Aaron Malone both scored two of Davidson's six rushing touchdowns and the Wildcats breezed to a 56-6 victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday.

Williams opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run and added a 1-yard TD plunge as Davidson (2-1) grabbed a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Jayden Waddell scored the fourth TD of the period on a 61-yard run.

Malone had a 5-yard touchdown run and caught a 6-yard scoring strike from Waddell to push the Wildcats' advantage to 42-6 at halftime.

Malone scored on a 6-yard run and Mari Adams ran it in from 16 yards out in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Davidson.

Fifteen different Wildcats carried the ball and piled up 414 yards. Jonathan Hammond returned an interception 9 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Knights scored on Andrew Fowler's 17-yard pass to Devon Roesch.

