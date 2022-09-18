Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday.

Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space.

Thousand of people attended the fair to enjoy the pig races, rides and food.

Josphine Bevan told Counts she came to the fair with her parents and that they were stunned to learn about last week’s incident.

Deputies said two men got into a heated confrontation over a blocked space behind the arena. At some point during that confrontation, 42-year-old Shannon Dale Davis got involved and fired a shot into the air.

“I think it’s very concerning because everyone is here with their families and trying to have a good time,” fairgoer Christine Bevan said.

I thought it was foolish — definitely foolish, irresponsible,” fairgoer Dan Bevan said.

Deputies said Davis was not arrested; however, he was issued a citation. Part of that citation reads that the “defendant did arm himself with a weapon, a handgun, for the purpose of terrifying others by firing shots from his handgun into the air.”

“It’s scary because I have three children, and sometimes I let them go on their own. And then I have to worry about if something like that will happen,” fairgoer Sonya Wilder said. “It’s just frightening as a parent.”

Davis is scheduled to appear in court next month. He has been banned from coming back to the fair.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘This is my family’: Wife of man killed after dispute in parking lot honors him through his business)

©2022 Cox Media Group