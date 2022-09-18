ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVUqn_0i01VxnU00

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday.

Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space.

Thousand of people attended the fair to enjoy the pig races, rides and food.

Josphine Bevan told Counts she came to the fair with her parents and that they were stunned to learn about last week’s incident.

Deputies said two men got into a heated confrontation over a blocked space behind the arena. At some point during that confrontation, 42-year-old Shannon Dale Davis got involved and fired a shot into the air.

“I think it’s very concerning because everyone is here with their families and trying to have a good time,” fairgoer Christine Bevan said.

I thought it was foolish — definitely foolish, irresponsible,” fairgoer Dan Bevan said.

Deputies said Davis was not arrested; however, he was issued a citation. Part of that citation reads that the “defendant did arm himself with a weapon, a handgun, for the purpose of terrifying others by firing shots from his handgun into the air.”

“It’s scary because I have three children, and sometimes I let them go on their own. And then I have to worry about if something like that will happen,” fairgoer Sonya Wilder said. “It’s just frightening as a parent.”

Davis is scheduled to appear in court next month. He has been banned from coming back to the fair.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘This is my family’: Wife of man killed after dispute in parking lot honors him through his business)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Related
WXII 12

Forsyth County man shoots at woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabarrus County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cabarrus County, NC
City
Davis, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
INDIAN LAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Space#Families
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road on Sunday, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to Old Wilkesboro Road after hearing reports about a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old...
SALISBURY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area

[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly shooting into woman’s vehicle on Baux Mountain Road in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at a car. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call on Saturday around 8 a.m. on Baux Mountain Road. When they got there, deputies learned there had been an argument between Patrick Renard Crews, […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Salisbury homicide investigation underway after overnight shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury following a deadly shooting, Salisbury Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. to a location near 1433 Wilkesboro Road. 27-year-old Auburn Clement was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no […]
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police investigate motorcycle fatality

The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred on Saturday. APD responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at approximately 12:03 a.m. on East Main Street near Heath Street. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 45-year-old Michael Farrington of Gold Hill, was pronounced deceased...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
123K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy