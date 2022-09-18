ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime manager of rapper Ludacris facing murder charges after shooting outside restaurant

WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, has been charged with murder and a list of other crimes.

Officials confirmed these charges to WSB-TV, which stem from a June 26 shooting incident outside his Buckhead, Georgia restaurant, Apt4B.

In the June incident, Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting led to the death of 23-year-old Artez Benton. Obafemi and another person were sent to the hospital.

Police said an argument or altercation occurred, and the victims were shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Obafemi’s attorney, Gabe Banks, told WSB that Obafemi surrendered to authorities on Sept. 13 and bonded out the same day.

According to jail records, Obafemi is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

11Alive

Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
ATLANTA, GA
