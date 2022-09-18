Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO