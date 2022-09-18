ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa shuts out Averill Park on senior night

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night. Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga

Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Albany, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
BROADALBIN, NY
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
anash.org

Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany

For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany

Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
ALBANY, NY
nypressnews.com

Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL

It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
BRONX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hoosick Falls celebrates local centenarian artist

Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
PIX11

2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two lucky purchases were made in New York City. Third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at two New York City stores for the Sept. 17 drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Crossbays […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

