Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
La Salle aims to retain Collar City Cup
The Collar City Cup will be on the line this Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week between La Salle and Troy.
NEWS10 ABC
Shenendehowa shuts out Averill Park on senior night
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night. Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just...
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
Delmar native named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Harvard Football senior, and Delmar native, Max Jones has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, the organization announced Monday.
Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
Woman miraculously survives crane boom falling on car in the Bronx
The 22-year-old woman driving sustained a hand injury, possibly from shattered glass, but was able to walk away from the crash.
Albany police locate missing 11-year-old
The Albany Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy, who was reporting missing Tuesday morning.
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
anash.org
Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany
For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany
Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
nypressnews.com
Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL
It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
Prescribed burn held at Albany Pine Bush Preserve
A prescribed burn was conducted at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve on September 16.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is this hairstylist ripping people off?
"I think I’m getting ripped off by my hair stylist and I don't know what to do about it." Read up on today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma, and let us know if you agree!
Rotterdam opts into water assistance program
Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance.
Hoosick Falls celebrates local centenarian artist
Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.
Central Warehouse owner misses compliance deadline
The city of Albany is taking the Central Warehouse owner back to codes court after he failed to make certain repairs ahead of a city-imposed deadline.
SPAC releases fall and holiday season series
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced its 2022 fall and holiday season series, which will be held in the Spa Little Theatre.
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two lucky purchases were made in New York City. Third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at two New York City stores for the Sept. 17 drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Crossbays […]
