This is the first article in a three-part series focusing on Toledo-area high school football at the halfway point of the regular season. In the blink of an eye, the high school football season has reached its midpoint. Many of the preseason predictions are coming to fruition so far. Highly anticipated showdowns will determine league champions over the coming weeks. The second-half push begins this Friday with preparations for playoff runs continuing.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO