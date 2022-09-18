Read full article on original website
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
New Jersey’s cranberry harvest season is underway
New Jersey’s cranberry season usually starts in late spring and early summer when the berries grow. But cranberry harvest season begins in late September. When the cranberries are seen floating on the water in the bog, that’s actually the end of the harvest cycle, said Assistant New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture, Joe Atchison.
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
This New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of The Friendliest In America
To say that New Jersey is well known nationally for our friendliness would be, quite frankly, a bit of an overstatement, but that doesn't mean we're not home to one of the friendliest small towns in the nation. It turns out that a state that has a well-known, and frankly...
Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Gorgeous! It’s New Jersey’s Oldest State Park and It’s Just a Day Trip Away
I love visiting parks here in New Jersey. We have fantastic local, county, and state parks here in the Garden State. We also have 12 national parks that you can enjoy. Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area. Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. Thomas Edison National Historical Park.
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey
It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation
While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
Here’s how NJ stores could set themselves apart in bag ban
On May 4, New Jersey's single-use plastic bag ban went into effect. Since then it's wreaked nothing but havoc. Supermarkets are watching their plastic baskets being taken, and people either forget to bring their bags or take shopping carts to the car where they have to load their merch. Some probably took up juggling, which we're used to doing in New Jersey just to make ends meet.
NJ weather: Two nice late summer days, then a big cooldown
We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
New Jersey, Please Stop Eating NyQuil Chicken
What is wrong with people?!?! This is wrong on SO many levels. This is trending AGAIN on TikTok and New Jersey needs to have no part of this. People are making "NyQuil Chicken" and actually hallucinating. Experts say this is super dangerous for lots of reasons and yes, you can overdose.
The joke’s on New Jersey as plastic bag ban boomerangs (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Talk about unintended consequences. Some New Jersey residents feel buried under a sudden glut of re-usable shopping bags, NJ.com reports. The bags have collected in their homes ever since the state’s ban on single-use plastic and paper bags went into effect in May. Here’s...
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
Support grows for reworking NJ bag ban
Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars...
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
Two Brilliant Minds, Which Came First in New Jersey Einstein or Edison?
Two of the most important minds in recent history both had ties to New Jersey. These two men changed the world and both did it with their intelligence. Two geniuses that impacted the world greatly in the last 100 years, but which made their impact first here in New Jersey?
Another New Jersey Black Bear Sighting, This One In Shannon Holly’s Backyard
You’ve heard of the TV show Man vs. Wild right? Well, I have an idea for a new reality show. It’s called Jersey Girl vs Nature. It’s when a city-girl radio personality is forced to face the threat of a bear milling around her neighborhood and the hilarity that ensues.
Think you can’t recycle it in NJ? TerraCycle Home begs to differ
TRENTON — Headquartered in New Jersey's capital city, TerraCycle has brought its mission of trying to recycle the unrecyclable across the United States and into 20 more countries in the last two decades. But a new initiative has the company thinking small — for now. Founder and CEO...
