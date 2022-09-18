ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey’s cranberry harvest season is underway

New Jersey’s cranberry season usually starts in late spring and early summer when the berries grow. But cranberry harvest season begins in late September. When the cranberries are seen floating on the water in the bog, that’s actually the end of the harvest cycle, said Assistant New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture, Joe Atchison.
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation

While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
Here’s how NJ stores could set themselves apart in bag ban

On May 4, New Jersey's single-use plastic bag ban went into effect. Since then it's wreaked nothing but havoc. Supermarkets are watching their plastic baskets being taken, and people either forget to bring their bags or take shopping carts to the car where they have to load their merch. Some probably took up juggling, which we're used to doing in New Jersey just to make ends meet.
NJ weather: Two nice late summer days, then a big cooldown

We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
New Jersey, Please Stop Eating NyQuil Chicken

What is wrong with people?!?! This is wrong on SO many levels. This is trending AGAIN on TikTok and New Jersey needs to have no part of this. People are making "NyQuil Chicken" and actually hallucinating. Experts say this is super dangerous for lots of reasons and yes, you can overdose.
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
Support grows for reworking NJ bag ban

Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars...
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
