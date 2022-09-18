ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF shakes off mistakes, uneven start to blow out FAU

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

After leading by just 2 at halftime, UCF ’s defense pitched a second-half shutout and picked up its first road win of the season 40-14 over FAU on Saturday night.

After a back-and-forth first half, UCF scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter while holding the Owls to 0 yards there.

The Knights tacked on 10 points in the fourth quarter to close out a game that was much tougher than the final score looks. UCF rebounded from a 20-14 loss against Louisville at home last week.

“I’m proud of our team bouncing back,” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. “Everybody knows how tough of a loss that was last week.”

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee recorded his seventh career 100-yard rushing game while scoring twice on the ground. He finished 25 of 36 for 339 passing yards with 1 interception and 1 touchdown.

One of his top targets, redshirt senior tight end Alec Holler, led the Knights with 115 receiving yards on just 3 catches.

Alabama transfer Javon Baker caught a team-high 7 passes for 83 yards and 1 touchdown.

“We had some adversity early when [FAU] went down and scored early on,” Malzahn said. “We battled in the second quarter and found a way to be up.

“We had the ball coming out in the second half like we did last week and we really challenged our guys to finish the thing,” he added. “I’m proud of our guys. It was a quality win and we’re back on track.”

Plumlee was picked off in the third quarter and the Owls returned the ball to the 1-yard line. UCF’s defense kept FAU out of the end zone and Tre’Mon Morris-Brash blocked a 19-yard field goal attempt to keep points off the board.

FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry went 13 of 29 for 108 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Owls had success running the ball as Zuberi Mobley ran for 83 yards and 1 touchdown while Larry McCammon led the team with 91 yards, averaging 8.3 a carry.

One reason FAU moved the ball well on the ground was the absence of UCF starting linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste. Malzahn is hoping the senior linebacker will be back next week.

In addition, Auburn transfer wide receiver Kobe Hudson missed the second game in a row.

Freshman kicker Colton Boomer took over kicking duties from senior Daniel Obarski. The Lake Mary product made his first career field goal from 41 yards with 12:10 left in the second quarter.

He made a 29-yard field goal in the fourth.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede for more updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Alabama State
Orlando, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy