USF botches late FG, No. 18 Florida gets 31-28 win in Swamp

By MARK LONG
 3 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Anthony Richardson nearly cost Florida another victory.

He can thank cornerback Tre’Vez Johnson, running back Trevor Etienne and South Florida's late gaffes for getting him off the hook.

Etienne’s 3-yard touchdown run followed Johnson’s fourth-quarter interception and helped the 18th-ranked Gators hold off South Florida 31-28 in the Swamp on Saturday night.

USF's Spencer Shrader missed a 49-yard field goal with 23 seconds left that likely would have sent the game into overtime. Shrader had little chance of making the kick after holder Andrew Beardall dropped the ball while trying to get it set.

“We got a lot of work to do. That's very obvious,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “But credit to our team for sticking together and finding a way to win."

Nonetheless, the back-and-forth game will be remembered mostly for Richardson's miscues and his team's inability to stop the run against a 24 1/2-point underdog that entered the game having lost 19 of 23 under third-year coach Jeff Scott.

“We came here to win the game. We did not get that done," Scott said. “That hurts.”

Richardson was off most of the night for the second straight week. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions. The first one led to seven points for the Bulls. The second one cost his team points. Richardson checked out of a run on a first-and-goal play from the 5 and attempted a back-shoulder throw to Justin Shorter. Cornerback Aarmaris Brown picked it off.

“I have no issue with the decision. It's how he threw it," Napier said. “Simple play, got to be executed better."

Richardson added: "I just didn't give him a chance to make a play on the ball."

It was the second straight game that Richardson did more harm than good for Florida (2-1). He threw two interceptions last week against Kentucky, both of them leading to short field and touchdowns for the Wildcats in a 10-point loss.

Richardson was hoping to rebound against South Florida, which entered the game with one of the worst defenses in college football. Instead, he left some Florida fans questioning whether he's a long-term solution at the all-important position.

Florida looked to be in trouble after Richardson's second pick. They trailed 28-24 and needed help. Johnson delivered, intercepting Gerry Bohanon’s third-down pass on the ensuing possession and giving Florida the ball back with a short field.

Napier turned to Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Trevor Etienne carried the ball four straight times, the last one into the end zone to put Florida back in front.

The Gators still needed a stop to preserve the victory. They got help from the Bulls (1-2), who botched a shotgun snap, lost 14 yards and ended up with a longer field-goal try than expected on their final play.

Montrell Johnson ran for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead Florida. Etienne added 56 yards on the ground. Richardson was the story, though. He looked more like former Florida quarterback Treon Harris than retired NFL star Cam Newton (the guy he's been compared to) as a passer.

Florida doesn't have a TD pass in three games, a skid for a program accustomed to tossing the ball around with success.

“We put the ball in his hands and ask him to do a lot. He's going to make mistakes," Napier said.

Brian Battie led the Bulls with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown. Bohanon chipped in 102 yards and a score on the ground. But his two interceptions were the difference for a team than finished with 286 yards rushing.

“That game showed we can play with anybody," Bohanon said. “We showed it is about us.”

THE TAKEAWAY

South Florida: The Bulls fell to 0-3 against Florida, but this one was considerably closer than the previous two. It could be a sign USF is closing the gap on the Gators, who remain the only Sunshine State team that hasn’t lost to South Florida.

Florida: The Gators failed to score in the third quarter for the third time in as many games this season, an eye-opening trend in Napier’s first season. Florida has been outscored 24-0 by Utah, Kentucky and South Florida in the frame.

UP NEXT

South Florida: Plays at Louisville next Saturday, the Bulls’ first trip there since 2012.

Florida: Plays at Tennessee next Saturday, the Gators’ first road trip of the season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

atozsports.com

The Florida game is a massive recruiting opportunity for Tennessee

The Tennessee-Florida game is set to be one of the biggest matchups for UT football in quite a long time. In addition to having major implications on the general outcome of the current season, the game could also be huge for future Vol football seasons. A large number of 2023 and 2024 recruits will be in attendance on Saturday. Not to mention, winning this game against the Gators would send a clear message to the college football world that Tennessee is a serious contender once again.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
WCJB

‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
GAINESVILLE, FL
#Usf#College Football#Swamp#Jaguars#American Football#Gators#Justin
WCJB

Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
NEWBERRY, FL
fox13news.com

Prosecutors to seek death for Nilexia Alexander's accused killer

TAMPA, Fla. - Attorneys for the state of Florida say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa back in May. The body of Nilexia Alexander was found near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44,...
TAMPA, FL
mycbs4.com

Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Caregiver arrested for elder abuse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daja Reajean Rutledge, 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with elder abuse in two different cases. The two incidents occurred at Charter Senior Living sometime between June 15 and June 22, according to the reporting party, who contacted law enforcement on June 30. The reporting party said that Rutledge was a caregiver to an 80-year-old woman at the facility and was asked to give the woman a shower. Some time later, screams were reportedly heard coming from the shower, and a witness said Rutledge was seen covering the elderly woman’s mouth. When asked why she was covering the woman’s mouth, Rutledge reportedly said the woman was yelling too loud.
GAINESVILLE, FL
