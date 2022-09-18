Edna Karr rolls past rival Warren Easton with 67-20 win Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The Edna Karr Cougars defeated rival Warren Easton 67-20 tonight at Behrman Stadium.
The Cougars offense would not be denied the endzone in the first half, taking a 40-20 lead into the break.
They would extend their lead to 54-20 at the end of the third, and go on to win their 11th straight meeting against the Eagles.
Warren Easton falls to 1-2 on the season and will go on to play Booker T. Washington Friday night.
The Edna Karr Cougars improve to 3-0 and open their Catholic League schedule with undefeated St. Aug next Saturday.
