Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State notebook: Linebacker Daiyan Henley receives more honors; WSU expecting sellout for game versus Oregon
PULLMAN – A breakout star for Washington State’s impressive defense, Daiyan Henley is drawing national recognition early this season. The senior transfer linebacker received more plaudits Tuesday when the Maxwell Football club named Henley the winner of its Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week. Henley, a watch...
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs
Coming off its earliest bye week since the 2012 season, the Eastern Washington football team had plenty of time to process its 56-point loss to Oregon 10 days ago. It’s not a game Seth Carnahan wanted to relive. “It sucked,” the EWU junior offensive tackle said Tuesday. “None of...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
skylinesportsmt.com
Big Sky Breakdown – Brent Vigen on Eastern Washington
Montana State finished the non-conference 2-1 after a 68-28 loss to Oregon State in Portland on September 17. MSU opens Big Sky Conference play at Eastern Washington on Saturday September 24, 2021. Montana State head coach Brent Vigen addressed the media on September 19 leading up to the second Big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Report: Gonzaga adds 14th game to nonleague schedule, will host Chicago State
A newly independent basketball program will reportedly travel to Spokane this fall for a nonconference game against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will host Chicago State this season, according to a Tuesday report from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller. A date wasn’t specified for what will be the first matchup between the programs, but it becomes the 14th known game on GU’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule as well as the sixth known home game.
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane Indian and Los Angeles Dodger Maury Wills dies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Indians and Los Angeles Dodger player, Maury Wills, has died. Wills played for the Spokane Indians in 1958 and 1959, making history scoring the first ever home run in the newly built Avista Stadium. Wills continued his baseball career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
KHQ Right Now
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Dead Cattle, 2 More Injured by Wolves in Northeast Washington in Last Month
COLVILLE - Earlier this month, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff investigated four wolf depredations in the Leadpoint wolf pack territory, in addition to a depredation confirmed on Aug. 22. On Sept. 1, WDFW staff investigated a dead calf that had been reported by a range rider in a...
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Riverside construction continues in downtown, set to be finished by end of October
SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction continues on Riverside in downtown Spokane but crews have been making progress with an end in site. If you've driven downtown, you've most likely noticed the construction on Riverside and may even have had to detour around it. Right now, crews are wrapping up phase two of the project and will soon be moving on to phase three with the entire project expected to be finished by the end of October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
KXLY
Today is all about the wind – Mark
Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
KHQ Right Now
MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane moves to control homeless activities
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is moving on two fronts to regulate the activities of a growing homeless population, with a ban on camping in certain locations and restrictions on where people can hang out during business hours. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to...
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Comments / 0