Lantern
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against Wisconsin
Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson isn’t expected to miss time due to injury, head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. Henderson exited Saturday’s game against Toledo and entered the locker room following his 7-yard rushing touchdown on No. 3 Ohio State’s game-opening drive. Day said Henderson’s ailment is “just a short-term thing,” and he credited the Buckeye ball-carrier’s effort through three games this season.
Lantern
Men's Soccer: High hopes for Pechota after scoring first Buckeye goal
During the 44th minute in a game against No. 15 Indiana Sunday, freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota achieved a personal milestone he won’t forget. Luciano scored the first goal of his Buckeye career, helping the team in a 2-1 victory and keeping No. 22 Ohio State’s undefeated season preserved.
Lantern
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over Toledo
The offense of No. 3 Ohio State football is often held in high regard, but it’s safe to say not many predicted the explosion of scoring seen Saturday when Toledo visited Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes piled up 763 yards of total offense — the second-highest in school history —...
Lantern
Women's Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt Classic
The final non-conference weekend for the No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team took place in Pittsburgh facing Tennessee and No. 12 Pitt in another bout of hard-fought volleyball. Ohio State (4-3) split its weekend matches, sweeping Tennessee (6-6) on Saturday and falling to Pitt (9-2) Sunday, ending the...
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake Forest
The No. 23 Ohio State field hockey team dropped its third straight game in a 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake Forest Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes’ (3-3) three losses have all been close games played against current top-25 teams, this one to the Demon Deacons (5-2) who have now won five straight.
Lantern
Men's Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten opener
The No. 22 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team defeated No. 15 Indiana 2-1 on Alumni Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday. The Buckeyes (5-0-2) controlled the first 15 minutes, although neither they nor the Hoosiers (3-2-1) were able to score. However, senior midfielder Xavier Green came up with a goal at the 19th minute due to a one-touch pass by himself and redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling in the 18-yard box.
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes suffer first road defeat, fall 2-0 to No. 4 Rutgers
No. 22 Ohio State women’s soccer was shut out for the third time this season as it fell to No. 4 Rutgers 2-0 Sunday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers (9-0-0) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when junior midfielder Sara Brocious threaded a ball through the Buckeye defense to junior forward Allison Lowrey, who shot it past the Buckeyes’ graduate goalkeeper Kat Robinson.
Lantern
Women's Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividends
Many in the Ohio State women’s soccer program have long been familiar with fourth-year forward Emma Sears and her work ethic. The Dublin, Ohio, native scored four goals through the team’s first eight games — two being game-winners — which is tied for third-most in the Big Ten.
Lantern
Concert Review: Jaden ends 'summertime in Columbus' at Back to School Concert
Four months after opening for Justin Bieber on his “Justice” tour, rapper and singer Jaden Smith returned to Ohio State’s campus to welcome back students with an electric performance. Organized by the Ohio Union Activities Board, Jaden, along with opener DJ Bandcamp, performed a sold out show...
Lantern
Latino community shines, celebrates its culture through Hispanic Heritage Month
Jaylene Canales, a third-year in Spanish, said she has a large amount of pride for her heritage, with both of her parents immigrating to the U.S. in their late teens. Canales said with her mother from Northern Mexico and her father from Honduras, she wanted to find the culture at Ohio State.
Lantern
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agriculture
Ohio State will host its 60th Farm Science Review Tuesday through Thursday at Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, to educate attendees with new agriculture technology and learn from the industry’s experts. Nick Zachrich, FSR manager, said when the event first started in 1963, it was a way...
