Columbus, OH

Lantern

Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against Wisconsin

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson isn’t expected to miss time due to injury, head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. Henderson exited Saturday’s game against Toledo and entered the locker room following his 7-yard rushing touchdown on No. 3 Ohio State’s game-opening drive. Day said Henderson’s ailment is “just a short-term thing,” and he credited the Buckeye ball-carrier’s effort through three games this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men's Soccer: High hopes for Pechota after scoring first Buckeye goal

During the 44th minute in a game against No. 15 Indiana Sunday, freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota achieved a personal milestone he won’t forget. Luciano scored the first goal of his Buckeye career, helping the team in a 2-1 victory and keeping No. 22 Ohio State’s undefeated season preserved.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men's Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten opener

The No. 22 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team defeated No. 15 Indiana 2-1 on Alumni Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday. The Buckeyes (5-0-2) controlled the first 15 minutes, although neither they nor the Hoosiers (3-2-1) were able to score. However, senior midfielder Xavier Green came up with a goal at the 19th minute due to a one-touch pass by himself and redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling in the 18-yard box.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Lantern

Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes suffer first road defeat, fall 2-0 to No. 4 Rutgers

No. 22 Ohio State women’s soccer was shut out for the third time this season as it fell to No. 4 Rutgers 2-0 Sunday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers (9-0-0) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when junior midfielder Sara Brocious threaded a ball through the Buckeye defense to junior forward Allison Lowrey, who shot it past the Buckeyes’ graduate goalkeeper Kat Robinson.
COLUMBUS, OH
