The No. 22 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team defeated No. 15 Indiana 2-1 on Alumni Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday. The Buckeyes (5-0-2) controlled the first 15 minutes, although neither they nor the Hoosiers (3-2-1) were able to score. However, senior midfielder Xavier Green came up with a goal at the 19th minute due to a one-touch pass by himself and redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling in the 18-yard box.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO