No. 16 NC State hangs on to beat Texas Tech 27-14

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye piled up 147 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns as No. 16 North Carolina State overcame some blown offensive chances to defeat Texas Tech 27-14 in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday night.

Sumo-Karngbaye, who fumbled away a sure touchdown as he approached the end zone in the third quarter, later scored on a 38-yard pass from wide receiver Thayer Thomas, the second time the Wolfpack went to Thomas passing. In the first quarter, he had a 3-yard scoring toss wiped out by an ineligible lineman downfield penalty.

Defensive back Aydan White scored on an 84-yard interception return for the Wolfpack (3-0) and had one of the team’s four sacks of Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith. White also intercepted reserve quarterback Behren Morton in the final minute.

NC State led in total yards 353-270, although Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary threw for just 121 yards on 15-of-23 completions. Jordan Houston led the team in rushing with 57 yards and Sumo-Karngbaye had 54 to go with 93 yards on four receptions.

Smith went 21-of-36 passing for 214 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed 3 yards for a score. Myles Price made four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown for Texas Tech (1-2).

The Red Raiders were trailing 20-7 and faced a fourth-and-8 at the Wolfpack 38 early in the fourth quarter. However, Smith managed only 3 yards rushing on the play, and immediately after taking over, NC State scored on Thayer’s toss to Sumo-Karngbaye.

The Red Raiders trailed 20-0 with 2:04 left in the first half but put together a quick drive, needing only four plays and 1:14 to cover 60 yards and get on the board. Smith found Price down the middle for a 24-yard touchdown.

The Wolfpack managed a pair of field goals by Christopher Dunn from 29 and 47 yards in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 13-0 on Sumo-Karngbaye’s 14-yard touchdown run with 10:13 left in the first half.

Then, as Texas Tech began to show some life, driving to the NC State 28, the Wolfpack defense struck. On a fourth-and-1 play, White picked off Smith at the 16-yard line and raced untouched for a 20-0 lead.

The Red Raiders lost outside linebacker Bryce Ramirez to a left leg injury late in the first quarter. He appeared to have his lower leg pinned to the ground and his body fell backward when he collided with teammates in trying to make a tackle. He was carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

–Field Level Media

