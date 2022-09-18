ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Phil Jurkovec tosses 2 TDs as Boston College defeats Maine

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Phil Jurkovec was 25-of-37 passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns as Boston College defeated New England foe Maine 38-17 for its first win of the season on Saturday night.

The Eagles (1-2) scored the final three touchdowns of the first half to erase a 10-7 deficit.

Zay Flowers and tight end George Takacs were on the receiving end of Jurkovec’s touchdowns.

Pat Garwo III recorded two of BC’s three rushing scores, including a 30-yarder to put the game away with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter.

Jaden Williams and Garwo ran to the end zone in the second quarter, helping the Eagles to a 28-10 halftime lead.

Boston College, which started 0-2 for the first time since 2011, has now won 33 consecutive games against FCS opponents.

Joe Fagnano (21-of-43, 289 yards) threw two touchdowns for Maine (0-3).

BC logged 431 total yards to Maine’s 378.

Jurkovec hit Takacs on three straight pass plays during BC’s second series, but the Eagles logged just one first down before a shanked punt set Maine up inside opposing territory and led to Cole Baker’s 45-yard field goal with 6:15 left in the first.

The Eagles responded four plays into the ensuing series as Jurkovec and Flowers connected for a 51-yard touchdown to make it 7-3.

Flowers is now fifth all-time in career receptions at BC.

Two plays after Trevin Ewing’s 73-yard kickoff return, Maine took a 10-7 lead on a 17-yard pass play from Fagnano to Shawn Bowman.

The high-scoring opening frame continued as Takacs caught a 2-yard lob from Jurkovec with 1:12 left. A 53-yard bomb to Williams set up the score.

BC bookended the second quarter with Williams and Garwo touchdown runs, capping eight and six-play drives, respectively.

After a penalty negated a long Takacs completion, BC settled for a 46-yard Connor Lytton field goal on its first second-half series.

Maine got back on the board as Montigo Moss hauled in a 4-yard pass with 7:44 left in the third quarter. Fagnano’s second touchdown throw concluded an 8-play, 75-yard drive.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

