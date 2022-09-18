ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament pairings set

GAYLESVILLE – Seeding for Saturday’s Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament at Gaylesville has been set. Spring Garden has been tabbed the top seed and will play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Sand Rock, the second seed, takes on No. 3 Cherokee County at 10 a.m.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County re-enters ASWA football rankings

A week after being on the outside looking in, the Cherokee County Warriors have re-entered the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A football rankings. The latest poll was released early Wednesday morning. Coming off a 49-15 victory at Hanceville, the Warriors (4-1) are back in the rankings at No. 9....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fyffe, AL
Education
City
Cherokee, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Sand Rock, AL
Sports
City
Sand Rock, AL
City
Sylvania, AL
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
Fyffe, AL
Sports
City
Fyffe, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports
traveltasteandtour.com

Cherokee County, AL

Welcome! Sometimes it just isn’t enough to hear the word. You may not realize what new and exciting things are in store when you arrive in Cherokee County, located in NE Alabama. We don’t hold back. But rather offer more and more interesting things to do, places to see, mountains to climb, and for your pleasure, Weiss Lake. Come visit!
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Water Rescue Performed Saturday Morning in County Road 212 Area

Cherokee County rescue personnel including EMA officials responded to a location at 1154 County Road 212, shortly after 9:00 on Saturday morning – where a man had to be pulled from the water. It appears the individual had been fishing and at some point his boat struck the dock,...
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Born and Bred Sale

Calhoun County, AL – This event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at the Calhoun County Fair Alabama. It is hosted by the Alabama Born and Bred Show Pigs and starts at 1:00 pm. They are looking forward to the annual auction. They have seven breeders that are participating in the sale this year from Calhoun and Randolph counties. The live auction will begin at 1:00 on October 1st in the Calhoun County AgriCenter.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
CBS 42

Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
LINCOLN, AL
weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Fire Reported on County Road 6 Tuesday Morning

State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 during the early morning hours. According to information from the Alabama State Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a white Chevy Silverado reported that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road shortly after 4:00am. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Mr. Gertheran Jerry Deberry

Graveside services will be 2 PM Wednesday September 21st at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Rev. Roy Thomas officiating. Pallbearers will include Jimmy Deberry, Dakota Deberry, Jeremy Berryhill, Logan McDaniel, Frankie Wood and Shannon Thrasher. Survivors include son, Jason Deberry; daughters, Tammy Smith and Deanna Deberry; brother, Jimmy Deberry; three grandchildren,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 21st

Lori Pizano, age 34 of Sand Rock – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree;. Zachary Rowe, age 44 of Guntersville – Court Order;. and. Justin Jennette, age 38 of Piedmont and Marvin Burns, 55 of Centre –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash

On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy