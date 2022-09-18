Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Sand Rock tunes up for Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament with sweep of Cherokee County
SAND ROCK – Coming into the 2022 volleyball season, the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats had some question marks following the departure of several key players. But now, this Sand Rock team is beginning to develop its chemistry, and it’s just in time for Saturday’s Cherokee County Tournament.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament pairings set
GAYLESVILLE – Seeding for Saturday’s Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament at Gaylesville has been set. Spring Garden has been tabbed the top seed and will play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Sand Rock, the second seed, takes on No. 3 Cherokee County at 10 a.m.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County re-enters ASWA football rankings
A week after being on the outside looking in, the Cherokee County Warriors have re-entered the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A football rankings. The latest poll was released early Wednesday morning. Coming off a 49-15 victory at Hanceville, the Warriors (4-1) are back in the rankings at No. 9....
weisradio.com
Lorrie Morgan Headlining Hokes Bluff City Fest this Saturday (September 24th)
Hokes Bluff City Fest Saturday September 24, with Lions Club Breakfast at 7A, Hot Rod Happenin at 7A, along with 70 Vendors, kids carnival rides, entertainment beginning at 3P with Foggy Hollow, Tommy Shields, Congaree Bluff, Albert Simpson, And Headliner, Lorrie Morgan. Free To the Public. Everyone Invited!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
traveltasteandtour.com
Cherokee County, AL
Welcome! Sometimes it just isn’t enough to hear the word. You may not realize what new and exciting things are in store when you arrive in Cherokee County, located in NE Alabama. We don’t hold back. But rather offer more and more interesting things to do, places to see, mountains to climb, and for your pleasure, Weiss Lake. Come visit!
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
weisradio.com
Water Rescue Performed Saturday Morning in County Road 212 Area
Cherokee County rescue personnel including EMA officials responded to a location at 1154 County Road 212, shortly after 9:00 on Saturday morning – where a man had to be pulled from the water. It appears the individual had been fishing and at some point his boat struck the dock,...
Alabama Born and Bred Sale
Calhoun County, AL – This event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at the Calhoun County Fair Alabama. It is hosted by the Alabama Born and Bred Show Pigs and starts at 1:00 pm. They are looking forward to the annual auction. They have seven breeders that are participating in the sale this year from Calhoun and Randolph counties. The live auction will begin at 1:00 on October 1st in the Calhoun County AgriCenter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
weisradio.com
Vehicle Fire Reported on County Road 6 Tuesday Morning
State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 during the early morning hours. According to information from the Alabama State Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a white Chevy Silverado reported that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road shortly after 4:00am. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
weisradio.com
Mr. Gertheran Jerry Deberry
Graveside services will be 2 PM Wednesday September 21st at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Rev. Roy Thomas officiating. Pallbearers will include Jimmy Deberry, Dakota Deberry, Jeremy Berryhill, Logan McDaniel, Frankie Wood and Shannon Thrasher. Survivors include son, Jason Deberry; daughters, Tammy Smith and Deanna Deberry; brother, Jimmy Deberry; three grandchildren,...
Alabama man goes viral for insisting Target’s Pizza Hut personal pan pizzas hit different
One Alabama man has gone viral for his take on an oldie but goodie. TikToker Roderick (@rodericks.world) hit people with a stroll down memory lane at, of all places, Target. “Y’all know what I got a taste for? A personal pan Pizza Hut pizza from Target,” he said in the short video.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 21st
Lori Pizano, age 34 of Sand Rock – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree;. Zachary Rowe, age 44 of Guntersville – Court Order;. and. Justin Jennette, age 38 of Piedmont and Marvin Burns, 55 of Centre –...
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
Comments / 0