Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Fire destroys two tractor-trailer trucks in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham's police chief said Wednesday that a fire consumed two tractor-trailer trucks at Interstate Trucking on Route 1. NBC 10 viewers shared video through Chime in. Chief Bill McGrath praised firefighters' quick action. "If not for their swift and professional response, many more trucks would be...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts runs drills to prepare for oil spills
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is working with cities and towns to prepare for oil spills that could be detrimental to the southeastern coastline. The Department has several oil response trailers strategically placed in coastal communities around the Commonwealth, working with first responders to...
Turnto10.com
Strong odor prompts neighbor to call post to Woonsocket home where bodies were found
(WJAR) — Woonsocket Police said they’re waiting to hear from the medical examiner to determine the identities of the man and woman’s bodies found inside former Mayor Susan Menard’s home on Marian Lane Monday night. Fredy Herrera lives next door to Menard and said he hadn’t...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro community remembers two teens lost in crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials have identified the victims of Sunday's deadly crash in Attleboro. According to the district attorney's office, 19-year-old Michael Ward and 18-year-old Benjamin Kelley both died in the crash. Both teens recently graduated from Attleboro High School. In a letter to families, Principal Kate Campbell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — The North Kingstown Police Department has identified the Warwick man killed in a crash over the weekend. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Mark R. Horton. Police responded to a crash Saturday morning at 1050 Slocum Road involving a Toyota MR2 and a Hyundai Sonata. Police say...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick
(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
Turnto10.com
Medical examiner identifies body as former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday that one of the bodies found in the home of former Mayor Susan Menard was hers. Officials said they have not yet finalized the identity of a second body discovered Monday night. “The causes of death for...
Turnto10.com
State police investigate suspicious death in Charlestown
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police announced Monday it is investigating a suspicious death at a home at 279 Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed several state police cruisers on the scene, with caution tape stretched across the driveway. Authorities blocked off the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
RIPTA buses that serve 5 Providence schools affected by service disruption
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says a staffing shortage on Wednesday created service disruptions on routes that serve five schools in Providence. RIPTA said the critical staff shortage is affecting its ability to maintain daily transportation service. On Wednesday morning, RIPTA said there would be no...
Turnto10.com
Police: 2 bodies found decomposed in Woonsocket home
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said two decomposed bodies were found at the home of a former Woonsocket mayor on Monday. Police said they discovered an elderly male and female in the residence belonging to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard on Marian Lane. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates could not...
Turnto10.com
Local leaders to go to Puerto Rico to help residents recover from Hurricane Fiona
(WJAR) — Local politicians are collecting donations, packing their bags, and heading to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the land. Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera and Councilwoman at large Glendaliz Colón have family and friends living in Puerto Rico. The two leaders are expected to leave with...
Turnto10.com
Teenager charged with trespassing at Gilbert Middle School
(WJAR) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly trespassing Gilbert Middle School in Providence Tuesday morning. According to a letter sent out to families, the school went into lockdown in accordance with District security procedure. Principal Luis Fernandez told families they determined the teenager was a student of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Cranston police seek pair who allegedly stole $1,257 in items from Walmart
(WJAR) — The Cranston Police Department is searching for a pair who allegedly stole $1,257 in items from a Walmart. Police say a woman and a man worked together and stole KitchenAid mixes that were worth over $1,000 from the store. The incident took place on August 24. The...
Turnto10.com
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Charlestown
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department has charged a man with murder in a fatal stabbing in Charlestown. State police responded to 279 Biscuit City Road on Monday morning for a disturbance call. Responding officers found a woman stabbed in her chest. She was transported to South...
Turnto10.com
Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation
(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
Turnto10.com
State police arrest man in possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department has arrested a Providence man it says was in possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number. Police say they discovered the firearm after a traffic stop on I-95 in Exeter early Monday morning. Officers arrested 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Duval...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor
(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
Turnto10.com
Brown University welcomes therapy dog to relieve stress on campus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Department of Public Safety at Brown University has added a four-legged officer to the team, but it’s not to help fight crime. Instead, Elvy the black lab is the university’s first ever therapy dog. She's being trained to comfort both students and faculty and serve as an ambassador for the department.
Turnto10.com
Ponaganset High School volunteer coach arrested for embezzlement
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said 50-year-old Clifford Fortin of Johnston was arrested Monday in connection with embezzlement and fraudulent conversion. According to police, Fortin was arrested on an affidavit and arrest warrant for embezzlement/fraudulent conversion over $100. Ponaganset High School officials said Fortin was a volunteer football...
Comments / 0