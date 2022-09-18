ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Turnto10.com

Fire destroys two tractor-trailer trucks in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham's police chief said Wednesday that a fire consumed two tractor-trailer trucks at Interstate Trucking on Route 1. NBC 10 viewers shared video through Chime in. Chief Bill McGrath praised firefighters' quick action. "If not for their swift and professional response, many more trucks would be...
WRENTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts runs drills to prepare for oil spills

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is working with cities and towns to prepare for oil spills that could be detrimental to the southeastern coastline. The Department has several oil response trailers strategically placed in coastal communities around the Commonwealth, working with first responders to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Attleboro community remembers two teens lost in crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials have identified the victims of Sunday's deadly crash in Attleboro. According to the district attorney's office, 19-year-old Michael Ward and 18-year-old Benjamin Kelley both died in the crash. Both teens recently graduated from Attleboro High School. In a letter to families, Principal Kate Campbell...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — The North Kingstown Police Department has identified the Warwick man killed in a crash over the weekend. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Mark R. Horton. Police responded to a crash Saturday morning at 1050 Slocum Road involving a Toyota MR2 and a Hyundai Sonata. Police say...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick

(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
Turnto10.com

State police investigate suspicious death in Charlestown

(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police announced Monday it is investigating a suspicious death at a home at 279 Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed several state police cruisers on the scene, with caution tape stretched across the driveway. Authorities blocked off the...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

RIPTA buses that serve 5 Providence schools affected by service disruption

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says a staffing shortage on Wednesday created service disruptions on routes that serve five schools in Providence. RIPTA said the critical staff shortage is affecting its ability to maintain daily transportation service. On Wednesday morning, RIPTA said there would be no...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: 2 bodies found decomposed in Woonsocket home

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said two decomposed bodies were found at the home of a former Woonsocket mayor on Monday. Police said they discovered an elderly male and female in the residence belonging to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard on Marian Lane. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates could not...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager charged with trespassing at Gilbert Middle School

(WJAR) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly trespassing Gilbert Middle School in Providence Tuesday morning. According to a letter sent out to families, the school went into lockdown in accordance with District security procedure. Principal Luis Fernandez told families they determined the teenager was a student of a...
Turnto10.com

Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Charlestown

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department has charged a man with murder in a fatal stabbing in Charlestown. State police responded to 279 Biscuit City Road on Monday morning for a disturbance call. Responding officers found a woman stabbed in her chest. She was transported to South...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation

(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor

(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Brown University welcomes therapy dog to relieve stress on campus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Department of Public Safety at Brown University has added a four-legged officer to the team, but it’s not to help fight crime. Instead, Elvy the black lab is the university’s first ever therapy dog. She's being trained to comfort both students and faculty and serve as an ambassador for the department.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Ponaganset High School volunteer coach arrested for embezzlement

(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said 50-year-old Clifford Fortin of Johnston was arrested Monday in connection with embezzlement and fraudulent conversion. According to police, Fortin was arrested on an affidavit and arrest warrant for embezzlement/fraudulent conversion over $100. Ponaganset High School officials said Fortin was a volunteer football...
SCITUATE, RI

