race-day-live.com
Jimmy Shane wins every heat and the national title in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Jimmy Shane piloted the Miss HomeStreet to victory in every heat this weekend at the HomeStreet Bank Bayfair event in San Diego and in the process won the Bill Muncey Cup and national championships for both himself and his race team. The event was the season’s final stop of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series, which features the world’s fastest boats.
race-day-live.com
Video: U-1 Miss HomeStreet: 2022 San Diego Bayfair Testing (Record Run)
Sep 18, 2022, For the second time in two days, Jimmy Shane laid down a fuel-restricted record lap on Mission Bay. This lap of 168.381 MPH was in the first test session on Sunday at the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup at San Diego Bayfair.
mwcconnection.com
Breaking Aztec News: QB Will Haskell no longer on the team.
According to the San Diego Union Tribune and other sources, backup quarterback Will Haskell has decided to immediately enter the Transfer Portal. On Monday, Coach Hoke stated, ‘he will have some tough decisions to make.’ This comes on the heels of a three play sequence that seemingly left Haskell disenchanted with the future role he would play with the Aztecs.
SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
NBC San Diego
From Future Star To The Transfer Portal, QB Will Haskell Will Transfer Away From San Diego State
Will Haskell was the quarterback who was supposed to rescue San Diego State from years of offensive issues, years of a well below average passing game and make the Aztec offense exciting. If Haskell wasn't the savior of the SDSU's offense, then he was at least the quarterback who would...
Thrillist
The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego
With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
News 8 Throwback: Miramar Air Show flying across San Diego skies
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the 2022 Miramar Air Show is set to return to the skies this weekend after a nearly a three year hiatus, we’re taking a look back at some of our News 8 archive clips of Miramar Air Show highlights from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s in San Diego.
chulavistatoday.com
Port of San Diego announced busiest cruising season for the first time since 2010
The Port of San Diego announced it is expecting the busiest cruise season since 2012, with all sailings at or nearly at full-capacity. Port officials announced just before the new cruise season, which officially begins Sept. 19 with the arrival of Silversea Cruise’s Star Breeze, which will embark on a 13-day voyage to Papeete, Tahiti. There are 140 cruises scheduled for this season, up 45 percent from last year, the Port reported.
San Diego Wave FC Probing Alleged Hate Incident Directed Toward Angel City Fans
San Diego Wave officials are asking fans who attended Saturday’s debut soccer match at Snapdragon Stadium to help shed light on an alleged hate incident reported by a fan of the visiting team. In a tweet Monday evening, the National Women’s Soccer League club said a Wave fan reportedly...
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen. The median
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
NBC Los Angeles
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego and Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
'It’s so scary!' | San Diegan describes experience as Hurricane Fiona hits
SAN DIEGO — A San Diegan living in Puerto Rico for a year rode out Hurricane Fiona in fear. “It’s so scary,” said Dawnelle Guidone, who sent CBS 8 videos of the storm as it approached her apartment in Isabela, rattling windows. With 115 mph winds and...
Visiting Petco Park: This is what you need to know
Petco Park is one of the best stadiums in Major League Baseball, allowing fans to experience beautiful sights and taste
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
Bill Walton calls out San Diego mayor for homelessness crisis, says he was recently assaulted
San Diego saw a record-high of 1,609 homeless people in the downtown area alone earlier this month, and Bill Walton has had enough. The NBA legend has sent a number of emails to Mayor Todd Gloria about the crisis and how he has failed. Now, Walton is making his complaints public.
Tacos Don Paco to Join New Oceanside Development
The Arroyo Verde Retail Development is Currently in Construction
NBC San Diego
This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego
Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
Strange lights seen in San Diego sky, have you seen them?
Mysterious lights have been reported across San Diego on Monday night. CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights appearing in skies across San Diego. Have you seen them?
'One of the hottest heat waves' | National Weather Service discuss San Diego's 2-week heat wave
SAN DIEGO — The heat wave that pounded the western states at the end of August and into September, for over 10 days was record breaking on so many levels, but it was a decade in the making. Alex Tardy is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service and...
