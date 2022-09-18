ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

race-day-live.com

Jimmy Shane wins every heat and the national title in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Jimmy Shane piloted the Miss HomeStreet to victory in every heat this weekend at the HomeStreet Bank Bayfair event in San Diego and in the process won the Bill Muncey Cup and national championships for both himself and his race team. The event was the season’s final stop of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series, which features the world’s fastest boats.
mwcconnection.com

Breaking Aztec News: QB Will Haskell no longer on the team.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune and other sources, backup quarterback Will Haskell has decided to immediately enter the Transfer Portal. On Monday, Coach Hoke stated, ‘he will have some tough decisions to make.’ This comes on the heels of a three play sequence that seemingly left Haskell disenchanted with the future role he would play with the Aztecs.
CBS 8

SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
chulavistatoday.com

Port of San Diego announced busiest cruising season for the first time since 2010

The Port of San Diego announced it is expecting the busiest cruise season since 2012, with all sailings at or nearly at full-capacity. Port officials announced just before the new cruise season, which officially begins Sept. 19 with the arrival of Silversea Cruise’s Star Breeze, which will embark on a 13-day voyage to Papeete, Tahiti. There are 140 cruises scheduled for this season, up 45 percent from last year, the Port reported.
KPBS

For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen. The median

San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
NBC San Diego

This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego

Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
CBS 8

New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated

SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
Community Policy