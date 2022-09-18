Read full article on original website
The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime
The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
Is This Ethereum Challenger a Breakout Crypto Investment?
Near Protocol is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain project trying to supplant Ethereum as the market leader.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Association for BSV launches its Blockchain Innovation Programme
ZUG Switzerland, 20 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is proud to announce its new Blockchain Innovation Programme, a 10-week course aimed at encouraging people to become Bitcoin developers. The programme is comprised of the three primitive courses currently offered by the BSV Academy, including:. The BSV Academy is...
CoinTelegraph
Raising a glass to Satoshi’s Place and the challenge of running Bitcoin businesses
Cointelegraph took a trip to Satoshi’s Place on Friday, a Bitcoin (BTC) hub in Greater Manchester. Named after the anonymous creator of the world’s largest and most widely accepted cryptocurrency, the bar and workspace offer workshops, coworking spaces for local businesses and Bitcoin-inspired cocktails. Adam, the founder (who...
Fact check: Biden's executive order will evaluate concept of a digital currency, not launch it
The claim: A cash-free digital currency is coming in December. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on March 9 to promote the development of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. But some social media users are misinterpreting aspects of the directive. An Aug. 15 article from News Punch, a website that...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Returns to Top Biggest Cryptocurrencies by Capitalization After This
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
coingeek.com
Global crypto exchange Switchere to list BSV
Zug, Switzerland: 19 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV native token, BSV, on the global exchange Switchere. From September 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on Switchere.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market
The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
blockworks.co
Ethereum Merge Attracts SEC Chair’s Attention, ETH Drops 8%
While the SEC continues to fight for jurisdiction over crypto, Ethereum may have just painted a target on its back following the Merge. Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake following the Merge on Thursday, but its transition towards energy efficiency may just bring stiff resistance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
protocol.com
A failed bank for former slaves should give crypto hucksters caution
In highlighting risks posed by crypto, the Biden administration drew particular attention to how the hype around digital currency could hurt underserved and minority communities. The Treasury Department underlined that warning by citing a tragedy that happened nearly 150 years ago: the 1874 collapse of Freedman’s Savings Bank, which was...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,679 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $32,092,763 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q673f68jfe5fdw40uttk6z08sezvwezr09k9k2k. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
The crypto bear market will continue if bitcoin confirms its recent breakdown below $20,000, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
"Short-term momentum has shifted negative per a new daily MACD 'sell' signal," Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton said.
coingeek.com
FTX gets spanked by UK watchdog, Alameda to repay Voyager debt
The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned consumers that FTX is operating in the U.K. without local permission, putting another dent in its founder’s increasingly tarnished PR halo. On September 16, the FCA issued a warning to consumers that it believes the FTX cryptocurrency exchange “may be...
coingeek.com
Ethereum makes the final plunge to proof of stake
Those close to me know I have long advocated for Proof of Work (PoW). In fact, it was one of the prime reasons I got interested in Bitcoin initially. The notion that fairness in the system could be guaranteed through a publicly verifiable method, which puts an economic cost to the act of supporting the network infrastructure, was fascinating. Not only because it aligned economic incentives with network incentives but also because it anchored the value of the blockchain token to the cost required to earn them.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
