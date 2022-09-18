ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime

The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
coingeek.com

Bitcoin Association for BSV launches its Blockchain Innovation Programme

ZUG Switzerland, 20 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is proud to announce its new Blockchain Innovation Programme, a 10-week course aimed at encouraging people to become Bitcoin developers. The programme is comprised of the three primitive courses currently offered by the BSV Academy, including:. The BSV Academy is...
CoinTelegraph

Raising a glass to Satoshi’s Place and the challenge of running Bitcoin businesses

Cointelegraph took a trip to Satoshi’s Place on Friday, a Bitcoin (BTC) hub in Greater Manchester. Named after the anonymous creator of the world’s largest and most widely accepted cryptocurrency, the bar and workspace offer workshops, coworking spaces for local businesses and Bitcoin-inspired cocktails. Adam, the founder (who...
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Returns to Top Biggest Cryptocurrencies by Capitalization After This

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
coingeek.com

Global crypto exchange Switchere to list BSV

Zug, Switzerland: 19 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV native token, BSV, on the global exchange Switchere. From September 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on Switchere.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market

The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
blockworks.co

Ethereum Merge Attracts SEC Chair’s Attention, ETH Drops 8%

While the SEC continues to fight for jurisdiction over crypto, Ethereum may have just painted a target on its back following the Merge. Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake following the Merge on Thursday, but its transition towards energy efficiency may just bring stiff resistance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
protocol.com

A failed bank for former slaves should give crypto hucksters caution

In highlighting risks posed by crypto, the Biden administration drew particular attention to how the hype around digital currency could hurt underserved and minority communities. The Treasury Department underlined that warning by citing a tragedy that happened nearly 150 years ago: the 1874 collapse of Freedman’s Savings Bank, which was...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,679 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $32,092,763 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q673f68jfe5fdw40uttk6z08sezvwezr09k9k2k. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
coingeek.com

FTX gets spanked by UK watchdog, Alameda to repay Voyager debt

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned consumers that FTX is operating in the U.K. without local permission, putting another dent in its founder’s increasingly tarnished PR halo. On September 16, the FCA issued a warning to consumers that it believes the FTX cryptocurrency exchange “may be...
coingeek.com

Ethereum makes the final plunge to proof of stake

Those close to me know I have long advocated for Proof of Work (PoW). In fact, it was one of the prime reasons I got interested in Bitcoin initially. The notion that fairness in the system could be guaranteed through a publicly verifiable method, which puts an economic cost to the act of supporting the network infrastructure, was fascinating. Not only because it aligned economic incentives with network incentives but also because it anchored the value of the blockchain token to the cost required to earn them.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
