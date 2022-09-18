Read full article on original website
USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road
No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season
Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's loss at No. 7 USC
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell 45-17 at No. 7 USC on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing 21-10 in the third quarter when starting quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field with an injury. The Bulldogs trailed 28-17 with 9:04 remaining when USC scored 17 unanswered points to win in blowout fashion. After the game, head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media to discuss the loss.
