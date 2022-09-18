Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates hit 6% for the first time since 2008
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mortgage rates are now at the highest level they've been since 2008. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is around 6%, according to new data from Freddie Mac. That's more than double what it was this same time last year. So what does this mean...
Charlotte’s center-city apartment boom ranks among biggest in US
CHARLOTTTE — As apartment developments continue to rise in Charlotte, a recent analysis puts the city near the top of a list of places that have seen the most new units constructed in their downtown areas over the past decade. Nearly 13,000 apartment units were added to Charlotte’s center...
Debate raging regarding tipping culture in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Usually, a big tip means great service. A bad tip ... not so much. But some people say the so-called "tipping culture" has gotten more convoluted and confusing than ever before. So why is there a debate raging about when and how much you should tip...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close at Least 1 Charlotte Store
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close at least one Charlotte store.
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners takes next step in county-wide reappraisal process
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve guidelines by which all property values in the county are assessed. It's one of the final steps in the reappraisal process of all 400,000 properties in the county. The county has been working on reassessing...
What you need to know about the large consignment sale in Mooresville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They say necessity is the mother of invention, and one Charlotte-area mom's creative way to earn money after losing her corporate job has turned into one of the most significant consignment sales in the Southeast. The Green Jeans Consignment Sale is run by moms for moms,...
Tips for planting a new tree on your property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now. Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24. The tree species...
Study reveals whether North Carolina or South Carolina are 'happier'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of different things contribute to a person's overall happiness. It could be how financially secure they feel, or how satisfied they are in their social life, but there are various factors that contribute to a person's happiness levels. A recent study by WalletHub examined...
Single dad says he's paying over $3,000 a month to stay in a hotel due to a lack of affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The affordable housing crisis in Charlotte growing more and more urgent for families still struggling to make ends meet. Christopher Gause, a single father to four children, said he is desperate to find a stable and cost-effective place to call home. After the family's apartment home...
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
The New York Times loves Charlotte restaurant, Leah & Louise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New York Times is singing high praise of one Charlotte restaurant. Leah & Louise was just named among the top 50 restaurants they're most excited about in 2022. Here's what the New York Times had to say about the popular Charlotte restaurant:. "At Greg and...
Turn off your lights! These are the birds migrating through North Carolina right now
(WGHP) – It’s migration season! As we begin our transition from summer to winter, millions of birds migrate through the State of North Carolina, mainly under the cover of darkness. Bird migration season takes place from mid-August and lasts through the end of November. Lights out North Carolina Peak migration season is between Sept. 10 […]
After a security K9 detected something in a trash can near the Spectrum Center, CMPD said no threat was found
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said there was no threat near the Spectrum Center in Uptown Tuesday night after a K-9 detected something in a trash can near the arena. An investigation was underway in Uptown in the area of College, Brevard and Caldwell streets Tuesday night, with CMPD...
'Never heard anything that loud before': Crews respond to gas leak at Cornelius park
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Emergency crews in Cornelius responded to a large gas leak near the Westmoreland Athletic Complex Tuesday. The leak has been controlled, Cornelius police confirmed. Cornelius police said Westmoreland Road was closed between Statesville Road and Catawba Avenue but has since reopened. One person shared a video...
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
This is what the purple train in NoDa is for
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A purple and yellow passenger train appeared Sunday in a railroad siding in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway Company Engine 271 and passenger cars are parked on a siding track near 34th Street. Among the train cars: An open-air car with high-top tables, and two first-class passenger cars.
Mooresville development rejected despite offering $12,000 for evicted residents
MOORESVILLE – “I’m sorry,” said Mooresville Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls. “It’s terrible, it’s almost toxic,” said Commissioner Eddie Dingler. “Sounds like it’s a carrot waved in front of a person’s face,” Commissioner Thurman Houston said. Without knowing the topic,...
M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
Everything you need to know to check your voter registration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Social media is filled with information to commemorate it, and Google's homepage is giving people access to the democratic process easily. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. There is a...
