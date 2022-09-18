ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Mortgage rates hit 6% for the first time since 2008

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mortgage rates are now at the highest level they've been since 2008. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is around 6%, according to new data from Freddie Mac. That's more than double what it was this same time last year. So what does this mean...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Debate raging regarding tipping culture in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Usually, a big tip means great service. A bad tip ... not so much. But some people say the so-called "tipping culture" has gotten more convoluted and confusing than ever before. So why is there a debate raging about when and how much you should tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Tips for planting a new tree on your property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now. Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24. The tree species...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Walker
WCNC

Study reveals whether North Carolina or South Carolina are 'happier'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of different things contribute to a person's overall happiness. It could be how financially secure they feel, or how satisfied they are in their social life, but there are various factors that contribute to a person's happiness levels. A recent study by WalletHub examined...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The New York Times loves Charlotte restaurant, Leah & Louise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New York Times is singing high praise of one Charlotte restaurant. Leah & Louise was just named among the top 50 restaurants they're most excited about in 2022. Here's what the New York Times had to say about the popular Charlotte restaurant:. "At Greg and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#House Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Affordable Housing#Trade#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

This is what the purple train in NoDa is for

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A purple and yellow passenger train appeared Sunday in a railroad siding in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway Company Engine 271 and passenger cars are parked on a siding track near 34th Street. Among the train cars: An open-air car with high-top tables, and two first-class passenger cars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Everything you need to know to check your voter registration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Social media is filled with information to commemorate it, and Google's homepage is giving people access to the democratic process easily. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. There is a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy