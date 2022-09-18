ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Longtime manager of rapper Ludacris facing murder charges after shooting outside restaurant

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0vAx_0i01SKdS00

ATLANTA — Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, has been charged with murder and a list of other crimes.

Officials confirmed these charges to WSB-TV, which stem from a June 26 shooting incident outside his Buckhead, Georgia restaurant, Apt4B.

In the June incident, Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting led to the death of 23-year-old Artez Benton. Obafemi and another person were sent to the hospital.

Police said an argument or altercation occurred, and the victims were shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Obafemi’s attorney, Gabe Banks, told WSB that Obafemi surrendered to authorities on Sept. 13 and bonded out the same day.

According to jail records, Obafemi is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

New Video Reveals Chaka Zulu Attacked By Four Men During Alleged Shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured. About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station. There, police reported […] The post One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Rapper#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Hurt in June shooting, Ludacris' manager faces murder charge

ATLANTA — (AP) — The manager for the rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Police said they also secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Double shooting at Gwinnett County apartments kills 1, injures another

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly double shooting in Gwinnett County sent neighbors scrambling into their homes over the weekend. Gwinnett County police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex off Britain Drive in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another with multiple gunshot wounds fighting to stay alive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver with 2 kids in car shot before crashing SUV into DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said a driver with two kids in his car was shot before crashing his SUV into a car and a home in DeKalb County Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene on Ashley Lane, where she saw a silver SUV with at least twelve bullet holes in the rear driver side door. The car was crashed into another car and a house.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy