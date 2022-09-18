ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm embracing Murray State's challenging new schedule

MURRAY, Ky. - The Missouri Valley Conference's schedule release earlier this week put the final puzzle pieces in place for Murray State basketball. The Racers full schedule for the 2022-23 season is now set, and new head coach Steve Prohm will have his work cut out for him in his first season back with the program.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

9/20 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY — You at home voted McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius as having the Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Marshall County.
wkms.org

Banana Festival returns to western Tennessee, Kentucky

Western Kentucky and Tennessee residents went bananas again last week. The twin cities of Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee, recently celebrated their 60th Annual Banana Festival, marking the town’s historic connection to the railroad and banana trade. Located halfway between Chicago and New Orleans, along the Illinois Central...
wpsdlocal6.com

Beth, Marshall County take home 1st Region girls championships

PADUCAH, KY -- It was a Marshall County Lady Marshal sweep at the 1st Region Girls Golf Championship on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah. Lady Marshal freshman Trinity Beth won her second region championship with the round of the day, finishing with a 1-under 71. Beth won her other region championship back in 2020.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
Oxford Eagle

2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
OXFORD, MS
Person
Hank Bachmeier
WJTV 12

Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
wkyufm.org

Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee

Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022

Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah doctor dies at age 52

PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
PADUCAH, KY
#Boise State#Ut Martin#Fcs#American Football#College Football#Boise St#Fcs Ut Martin
wpsdlocal6.com

Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
DOVER, TN
WBBJ

MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Earnest Eison Jr. of Halls

HALLS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old Earnest Eison, Jr. on behalf of the Halls Police Department. According to the TBI, Eison was last seen in the Dyersburg area on September 1, and could currently be in the Jackson area.
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Schools Placed on Soft Lockdown Tuesday

The Obion County School System was placed on a “soft lockdown” earlier today. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the lockdown was issued as a precautionary measure following a reported threat in a neighboring county. When law enforcement officials ruled the threat no longer existed, schools returned to...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Michael Carneal's parole hearing begins

Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins. Carneal is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
WEST PADUCAH, KY

