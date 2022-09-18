Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm embracing Murray State's challenging new schedule
MURRAY, Ky. - The Missouri Valley Conference's schedule release earlier this week put the final puzzle pieces in place for Murray State basketball. The Racers full schedule for the 2022-23 season is now set, and new head coach Steve Prohm will have his work cut out for him in his first season back with the program.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/20 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY — You at home voted McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius as having the Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Marshall County.
wkms.org
Banana Festival returns to western Tennessee, Kentucky
Western Kentucky and Tennessee residents went bananas again last week. The twin cities of Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee, recently celebrated their 60th Annual Banana Festival, marking the town’s historic connection to the railroad and banana trade. Located halfway between Chicago and New Orleans, along the Illinois Central...
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Marshall County take home 1st Region girls championships
PADUCAH, KY -- It was a Marshall County Lady Marshal sweep at the 1st Region Girls Golf Championship on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah. Lady Marshal freshman Trinity Beth won her second region championship with the round of the day, finishing with a 1-under 71. Beth won her other region championship back in 2020.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
Formal search stopped for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
The Alaskan search and rescue team looking for a hunter from Tennessee has officially stopped its efforts. Members of the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue have been actively searching for Steve Keel since his reported disappearance almost a month ago.
Oxford Eagle
2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
wkyufm.org
Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee
Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022
Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah doctor dies at age 52
PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
Four-hour standoff with officers leads to Tennessee man’s arrest, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Hours after allegedly assaulting a family member and then threatening to shoot officers, a man was arrested, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. The barricade situation started Friday, September 16 around 9 p.m. after 38-year-old Steven Thurmond assaulted a family member, police said. The 58-year-old woman...
WBBJ
MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Earnest Eison Jr. of Halls
HALLS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old Earnest Eison, Jr. on behalf of the Halls Police Department. According to the TBI, Eison was last seen in the Dyersburg area on September 1, and could currently be in the Jackson area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Area Chamber group meets with Department of Energy regarding Paducah site
WASHINGTON — Focus on the cleanup now and continue to think about what the future holds: That's the two-pronged approach by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In group Tuesday involving the Department Of Energy Paducah site. The 65-member delegation is in day two of its trip. They...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Schools Placed on Soft Lockdown Tuesday
The Obion County School System was placed on a “soft lockdown” earlier today. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the lockdown was issued as a precautionary measure following a reported threat in a neighboring county. When law enforcement officials ruled the threat no longer existed, schools returned to...
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
wpsdlocal6.com
Michael Carneal's parole hearing begins
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins. Carneal is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
