Worcester have been forced to summon two players out of retirement to allow the crisis club to fulfil Wednesday night’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.Academy backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge, formerly a full-back at Gloucester in a career that also included spells at Leeds and Bristol, played his last competitive match nine years ago.Th 41-year-old is joined on a bench that includes only seven replacements by flanker Mat Gilbert, who retired at the end of last season with tier-three side Cinderford his final club, although he also had spells at Worcester and Bath.📋 Our 22 man...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO