Premier League

Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest announce the arrival of free agent Adnan Kanuric... making the goalkeeper their 23rd signing since they gained promotion back to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. The 22-year-old has been without a club since the start of July after being released by FK Sarejevo, but he has now been picked up by the Premier League club. Forest confirmed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ivan Toney: Brentford striker 'never doubted' England call-up

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he "never doubted" he would receive a call-up to the England squad. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. "I feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liam Rosenior: Derby County relieve interim manager of duties

Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager at Derby. It is understood Rosenior is still employed by the club but the Rams are now searching for a permanent successor to Wayne Rooney. The 38-year-old was given the job on a temporary basis following Rooney's decision to...
SOCCER
BBC

Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters

Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ash Phillips: Blackburn Rovers defender signs first professional contract

Blackburn Rovers defender Ash Phillips has signed his first professional contract, keeping him with the Championship club until June 2025. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut for Rovers against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup this season. He has since made a total of six senior appearances, most recently featuring in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Rovers#Huddersfield#Crystal Palace#Everton#Shrimps
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bradford submit plans for a 'Wembley of the North'... with Bulls' Odsal Stadium set to be transformed into 25,000-seater INDOOR arena - the largest permanently covered stadium in England

Plans for a 25,000-seat indoor arena on the site of Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium have been submitted by Bradford Council, Sportsmail can reveal. The unique bowl-shaped ground, which hosted a then-world-record rugby league crowd of 102,569 in 1954, has long been touted as a potential 'Wembley of the North' for the 13-a-side code.
WORLD
Sports
Daily Mail

Arsenal Women 2-2 Ajax: Jonas Eidevall's side are held at home having led the Dutch giants with the Gunners left fuming over controversial equaliser scored by Romee Leuchter

Arsenal’s place in the Champions League group stage remains in the balance after Ajax claimed an unlikely 2-2 draw in the first leg of their second-round qualifying game. The Gunners had come from behind to lead 2-1 after a Stina Blackstenius strike and Kim Little penalty had cancelled out Romee Leuchter’s early goal. But Leuchter pulled the Dutch side level in the 83rd minute to swing the tie back in their favour.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crisis club Worcester call players out of retirement to fill bench for cup clash

Worcester have been forced to summon two players out of retirement to allow the crisis club to fulfil Wednesday night’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.Academy backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge, formerly a full-back at Gloucester in a career that also included spells at Leeds and Bristol, played his last competitive match nine years ago.Th 41-year-old is joined on a bench that includes only seven replacements by flanker Mat Gilbert, who retired at the end of last season with tier-three side Cinderford his final club, although he also had spells at Worcester and Bath.📋 Our 22 man...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Newcastle teenage sensation Elliot Anderson - who has been compared to Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne and Peter Beardsley - signs new long-term contract at St James' Park

Highly-rated Newcastle teenager Elliot Anderson has agreed a new long-term contract with the north east club. The 19-year-old has made three Premier League appearances this term after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two. Born and raised in North Tyneside, he has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL

Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

England-Wales World Cup bid could 'transform' hockey

An ambitious plan for England and Wales to host the biggest hockey World Cup yet could help transform the sport, according to Wales captain Rupert Shipperley. The two nations have submitted a joint bid to host the men's World Cup in 2026 across four venues - with the final matches being played at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium.
WORLD

