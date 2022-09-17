Read full article on original website
The 11 youngest Premier League players ever and where they are now including Elliott & Gomes as Nwaneri breaks record
IF Ethan Nwaneri was not already the coolest kid in school - he is now. The 15-year-old made his professional debut for Arsenal on Sunday, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Brentford, before he has even sat his GCSEs. Nwaneri replaced goalscorer Fabio Vieira late on in...
Nottingham Forest announce the arrival of free agent Adnan Kanuric... making the goalkeeper their 23rd signing since they gained promotion back to the Premier League
Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. The 22-year-old has been without a club since the start of July after being released by FK Sarejevo, but he has now been picked up by the Premier League club. Forest confirmed...
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker 'never doubted' England call-up
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he "never doubted" he would receive a call-up to the England squad. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. "I feel...
Youngest ever Premier League goalscorers with Wayne Rooney just third and Michael Owen fifth
SOME players didn't take long to make their mark in the Premier League. Arsenal teen Ethan Nwaneri made history at the weekend by becoming the youngest ever player to compete in the Prem at 15 years and 181 days. He smashed the previous record held by Harvey Elliott when he...
BBC
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool man ends playing career
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced he has retired as a player, saying: "It's not been a bad ride." The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Now he says it is...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Derby County relieve interim manager of duties
Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager at Derby. It is understood Rosenior is still employed by the club but the Rams are now searching for a permanent successor to Wayne Rooney. The 38-year-old was given the job on a temporary basis following Rooney's decision to...
BBC
Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters
Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
BBC
Ash Phillips: Blackburn Rovers defender signs first professional contract
Blackburn Rovers defender Ash Phillips has signed his first professional contract, keeping him with the Championship club until June 2025. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut for Rovers against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup this season. He has since made a total of six senior appearances, most recently featuring in...
BBC
Colchester United: Steve Ball to lead interim management team following Wayne Brown's sacking
Colchester United technical director and former boss Steve Ball will lead an interim management team following the sacking of head coach Wayne Brown. Ball will be assisted by head of recruitment Ross Embleton and under-18s coach Elliot Ward until the League Two U's appoint a new head coach. Brown was...
EXCLUSIVE: Bradford submit plans for a 'Wembley of the North'... with Bulls' Odsal Stadium set to be transformed into 25,000-seater INDOOR arena - the largest permanently covered stadium in England
Plans for a 25,000-seat indoor arena on the site of Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium have been submitted by Bradford Council, Sportsmail can reveal. The unique bowl-shaped ground, which hosted a then-world-record rugby league crowd of 102,569 in 1954, has long been touted as a potential 'Wembley of the North' for the 13-a-side code.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dykes, Scotland, Liverpool, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Ukraine, Marshall, Ramsay, Rowles
Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the Ibrox club will only get close to earning a touted £40m bonus from reaching the Champions League group stage if they perform really well and reach the last eight, with £30m being a more realistic figure. (Rangers Review) Rangers were 24...
Yardbarker
Former England manager warns Southgate about taking Manchester United duo to World Cup
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Gareth Southgate should hold back from including Manchester United defensive duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in his World Cup squad. A lot has been written about Harry Maguire since the season began. The centre-back kept the captain’s armband but has lost his place...
Arsenal Women 2-2 Ajax: Jonas Eidevall's side are held at home having led the Dutch giants with the Gunners left fuming over controversial equaliser scored by Romee Leuchter
Arsenal’s place in the Champions League group stage remains in the balance after Ajax claimed an unlikely 2-2 draw in the first leg of their second-round qualifying game. The Gunners had come from behind to lead 2-1 after a Stina Blackstenius strike and Kim Little penalty had cancelled out Romee Leuchter’s early goal. But Leuchter pulled the Dutch side level in the 83rd minute to swing the tie back in their favour.
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Crisis club Worcester call players out of retirement to fill bench for cup clash
Worcester have been forced to summon two players out of retirement to allow the crisis club to fulfil Wednesday night’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.Academy backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge, formerly a full-back at Gloucester in a career that also included spells at Leeds and Bristol, played his last competitive match nine years ago.Th 41-year-old is joined on a bench that includes only seven replacements by flanker Mat Gilbert, who retired at the end of last season with tier-three side Cinderford his final club, although he also had spells at Worcester and Bath.📋 Our 22 man...
BBC
Cumbria keen for Love Island's O'Neill to play in Jamaica representative game
Love Island star and ex-Castleford hooker Jacques O'Neill would be welcome to play for Cumbria in their game against World Cup entrants Jamaica on 7 October, says boss Paul Crarey. O'Neill, who grew up in Barrow, left Castleford in June to take up a place on the reality television show.
Derby remove Liam Rosenior as manager and target Rotherham’s Warne
Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager at Derby, who want Rotherham’s Paul Warne as his replacement
Newcastle teenage sensation Elliot Anderson - who has been compared to Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne and Peter Beardsley - signs new long-term contract at St James' Park
Highly-rated Newcastle teenager Elliot Anderson has agreed a new long-term contract with the north east club. The 19-year-old has made three Premier League appearances this term after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two. Born and raised in North Tyneside, he has...
SB Nation
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
BBC
England-Wales World Cup bid could 'transform' hockey
An ambitious plan for England and Wales to host the biggest hockey World Cup yet could help transform the sport, according to Wales captain Rupert Shipperley. The two nations have submitted a joint bid to host the men's World Cup in 2026 across four venues - with the final matches being played at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium.
