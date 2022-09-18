Maurice-based Village Deaux Donuts & More Is Expanding Into Carencro In The Former Cajun Market Donuts Space

Read full article on original website
Colorado dance company narrates the St. Landry Parish church fires through dance
A Denver, Colorado dance company narrates through dance the impact of the three churches in St. Landry parish that burned to the ground in 2019.
Former Grand Coteau Mayor Mary Murray has died
Services will be held Saturday for Murray, 96, who was the first woman to run and be elected as Grand Coteau's mayor, and the first African American female mayor in St. Landry Parish.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
Louisiana Jeepers 'Wild Side Ride' to Benefit LOPA October 8
The Wild Side Ride takes participants on a great ride through the back roads of St. Martin Parish. All brands are welcome so spread the word!
Thieves steal cash filled safe from Lafayette nursery
Lafayette police are searching for the men and women involved in a theft at a Lafayette garden store
Cotton Festival won't have midway; new activities planned
Festival organizers are asking for the community's support; they say they weren't able to get a carnival because of the pandemic.
Pizza Hut is Coming Soon To Broussard, LA On Saint Nazaire Road
Pizza Hut, one of the nation’s largest pizza brands is coming soon to Broussard, Louisiana at 224 Saint Nazaire Road in Suite 105, in the same center as Burgersmith. When it comes to pizza, it’s safe to say that Pizza Hut is still one of the most well-known go-to places for that signature, Americanized pie topped with meats, cheeses, sauce, and whatever else you decide to add. Back in the 1990s, Pizza Hut was THE place to go as a kid. I can still hear the pinball machine, the red drinking glass, the red & white checkered pattern table covers, and the smells—oh, the smells were blissful. Today, Pizza Hut has gone through several branding changes but has seemingly circled back to what it was like in its prime or so it seems that is the direction. Today, the model is still a bit deluded from what we remember, though the essence is there—minus the pinball machine.
Lafayette man says Biggest loser improved his life and his relationship with food
Robert Richardson II, a Lafayette man who participated in the 2019 season of "The Biggest Loser", says the challenge completely shifted his lifestyle. He recalled what led him to want to make a change.
KLFY.com
Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Residents of Opelousas have been experiencing brown water issues
Opelousas residents are reaching out to the city for answers about dirty water flowing through their faucets.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
24-Year-Old Danisha Jackson Killed In A Pedestrian Accident On LA 3246 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a person near Siegen Lane on Friday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Danisha Jackson. According [..]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge parking lot fight takes turn for worse, multiple shots fired
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing a charge of attempted murder after firing multiple gunshots at a man he was fighting with, authorities say. Public records identify Samuel Quinn as the suspected gunman who fired the shots in question on Monday, September 19. According to...
NOLA.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease
Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
KLFY.com
Grown & Saxy Poetry Night
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Grown & Saxy Poetry Night is where poetry meets jazz. Local artists are invited to recite spoken word or sing. There will also be live jazz music and desserts. The event is this Sunday at Feed & Seed. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
