BBC

Paul Warne: Rotherham United manager 'agrees to take Derby job'

Long-serving Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is set to leave the club after agreeing to take over at Derby County. Final details are still to be completed but it is understood Warne will depart after almost six years in charge. The 49-year-old has led the Millers to three promotions to,...
The Independent

Ivan Toney ‘never doubted’ he’d get England chance ahead of debut

Ivan Toney took the road less travelled to the top but “never doubted” his England opportunity would come, with the Brentford striker vowing to seize his chance to make the World Cup.A product of the Northampton youth set-up, Toney spent loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan having failed to make the breakthrough after joining Newcastle.He left St James’ Park permanently for Peterborough in 2018 and a goal-laden spell there saw him join Brentford two years later – a move that has gone better than either party could have dreamt of as he stands to become the club’s first...
Yardbarker

Watch: Ivan Toney aims cheeky dig at “cringey” Arsenal

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has aimed a cheeky dig at Arsenal players after they took to social media to troll him after their 3-0 win at Brentford at the weekend. The Gunners were clearly still hurting from losing 2-0 at Brentford last season, with Toney mocking them at the time by tweeting that the game was a nice kickabout with the boys.
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest announce the arrival of free agent Adnan Kanuric... making the goalkeeper their 23rd signing since they gained promotion back to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. The 22-year-old has been without a club since the start of July after being released by FK Sarejevo, but he has now been picked up by the Premier League club. Forest confirmed...
BBC

Ash Phillips: Blackburn Rovers defender signs first professional contract

Blackburn Rovers defender Ash Phillips has signed his first professional contract, keeping him with the Championship club until June 2025. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut for Rovers against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup this season. He has since made a total of six senior appearances, most recently featuring in...
The Independent

England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...
Yardbarker

'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany. The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.
BBC

County Championship: Middlesex batters recover against Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Half-centuries from John Simpson, Steve Eskinazi and Ryan Higgins combined to give Middlesex what they will regard as a satisfactory opening day's work as they seek to clinch promotion from Division Two of the County Championship with two matches left.
The Independent

Crisis club Worcester call players out of retirement to fill bench for cup clash

Worcester have been forced to summon two players out of retirement to allow the crisis club to fulfil Wednesday night’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.Academy backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge, formerly a full-back at Gloucester in a career that also included spells at Leeds and Bristol, played his last competitive match nine years ago.Th 41-year-old is joined on a bench that includes only seven replacements by flanker Mat Gilbert, who retired at the end of last season with tier-three side Cinderford his final club, although he also had spells at Worcester and Bath.📋 Our 22 man...
SB Nation

Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”

I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
BBC

Ivan Toney: Brentford striker 'never doubted' England call-up

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he "never doubted" he would receive a call-up to the England squad. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. "I feel...
SB Nation

Everton’s Bramley Moore Dock stadium in contention to host Euro 2028

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is in contention to host matches at Euro 2028 should the UK & Ireland’s bid be successful. The Times reports that the ground, due to open in 2024, is among 10 stadiums from England to be put forward, with one from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus two from the Republic of Ireland - likely to be Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin - completing the shortlist.
BBC

County Championship: Surrey edge closer to title as Yorkshire struggle

LV= County Championship Division One, The Micky Stewart Oval (day two) Yorkshire 179: Kohler-Cadmore 55, Tattersall 45*; Lawes 4-31 & 89-2: Lyth 36*, Hill 35. Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 65 runs with eight wickets remaining. Surrey took a step closer to winning their second County Championship...
BBC

Steve Lansdown: Bristol owner calls on Premiership Rugby to generate more revenue

Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown says Premiership Rugby (PRL) must do more to increase revenues to help financially-struggling clubs. Wasps gave notice on Wednesday that they intend to appoint administrators. Meanwhile, Worcester have until Monday to prove they can keep going. "What PRL need to do is to really focus...
