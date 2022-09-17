Read full article on original website
BBC
Paul Warne: Rotherham United manager 'agrees to take Derby job'
Long-serving Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is set to leave the club after agreeing to take over at Derby County. Final details are still to be completed but it is understood Warne will depart after almost six years in charge. The 49-year-old has led the Millers to three promotions to,...
Ivan Toney ‘never doubted’ he’d get England chance ahead of debut
Ivan Toney took the road less travelled to the top but “never doubted” his England opportunity would come, with the Brentford striker vowing to seize his chance to make the World Cup.A product of the Northampton youth set-up, Toney spent loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan having failed to make the breakthrough after joining Newcastle.He left St James’ Park permanently for Peterborough in 2018 and a goal-laden spell there saw him join Brentford two years later – a move that has gone better than either party could have dreamt of as he stands to become the club’s first...
Yardbarker
Watch: Ivan Toney aims cheeky dig at “cringey” Arsenal
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has aimed a cheeky dig at Arsenal players after they took to social media to troll him after their 3-0 win at Brentford at the weekend. The Gunners were clearly still hurting from losing 2-0 at Brentford last season, with Toney mocking them at the time by tweeting that the game was a nice kickabout with the boys.
Nottingham Forest announce the arrival of free agent Adnan Kanuric... making the goalkeeper their 23rd signing since they gained promotion back to the Premier League
Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. The 22-year-old has been without a club since the start of July after being released by FK Sarejevo, but he has now been picked up by the Premier League club. Forest confirmed...
BBC
Ash Phillips: Blackburn Rovers defender signs first professional contract
Blackburn Rovers defender Ash Phillips has signed his first professional contract, keeping him with the Championship club until June 2025. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut for Rovers against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup this season. He has since made a total of six senior appearances, most recently featuring in...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hibs, Aberdeen, Postecoglou, Abada, Porteous, Robinson, Leicester, Doig, Gloukh
Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson, most recently manager of Western Sydney Wanderers, has been interviewed for the Dundee United head coach job along with former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson and current caretaker Liam Fox. (Football Scotland) Ange Postecoglou has told Fox News that he is "living the dream" in...
England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?
England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...
Yardbarker
Former England manager warns Southgate about taking Manchester United duo to World Cup
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Gareth Southgate should hold back from including Manchester United defensive duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in his World Cup squad. A lot has been written about Harry Maguire since the season began. The centre-back kept the captain’s armband but has lost his place...
BBC
County Championship: Title-chasing Notts face innings defeat as 19 wickets fall in day at Worcester
LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one) Worcestershire 390: Roderick 102, D'Oliveira 85, Tongue 45*; Ball 3-60, Hutton 3-86 Nottinghamshire 128: Hameed 37 ; Barnard 4-26, Pennington 4-31 & 129-6: Hameed 58; Gibbon 3-24 Notts (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (7 pts) by 133 runs with four second-innings wickets...
Yardbarker
'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany. The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.
BBC
County Championship: Middlesex batters recover against Leicestershire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Half-centuries from John Simpson, Steve Eskinazi and Ryan Higgins combined to give Middlesex what they will regard as a satisfactory opening day's work as they seek to clinch promotion from Division Two of the County Championship with two matches left.
Derby remove Liam Rosenior as manager and target Rotherham’s Warne
Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager at Derby, who want Rotherham’s Paul Warne as his replacement
Crisis club Worcester call players out of retirement to fill bench for cup clash
Worcester have been forced to summon two players out of retirement to allow the crisis club to fulfil Wednesday night’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.Academy backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge, formerly a full-back at Gloucester in a career that also included spells at Leeds and Bristol, played his last competitive match nine years ago.Th 41-year-old is joined on a bench that includes only seven replacements by flanker Mat Gilbert, who retired at the end of last season with tier-three side Cinderford his final club, although he also had spells at Worcester and Bath.📋 Our 22 man...
SB Nation
Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”
I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker 'never doubted' England call-up
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he "never doubted" he would receive a call-up to the England squad. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season and was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. "I feel...
SB Nation
Everton’s Bramley Moore Dock stadium in contention to host Euro 2028
Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is in contention to host matches at Euro 2028 should the UK & Ireland’s bid be successful. The Times reports that the ground, due to open in 2024, is among 10 stadiums from England to be put forward, with one from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus two from the Republic of Ireland - likely to be Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin - completing the shortlist.
UEFA・
BBC
County Championship: Surrey edge closer to title as Yorkshire struggle
LV= County Championship Division One, The Micky Stewart Oval (day two) Yorkshire 179: Kohler-Cadmore 55, Tattersall 45*; Lawes 4-31 & 89-2: Lyth 36*, Hill 35. Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 65 runs with eight wickets remaining. Surrey took a step closer to winning their second County Championship...
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Club must provide evidence of funds by 26 September or face suspension - RFU
Worcester Warriors will be suspended from all competitions unless they prove to the Rugby Football Union they have a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday, 26 September. The RFU also wants to see evidence of insurance cover and funds to cover the monthly payroll by the...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dykes, Scotland, Liverpool, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Ukraine, Marshall, Ramsay, Rowles
Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the Ibrox club will only get close to earning a touted £40m bonus from reaching the Champions League group stage if they perform really well and reach the last eight, with £30m being a more realistic figure. (Rangers Review) Rangers were 24...
BBC
Steve Lansdown: Bristol owner calls on Premiership Rugby to generate more revenue
Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown says Premiership Rugby (PRL) must do more to increase revenues to help financially-struggling clubs. Wasps gave notice on Wednesday that they intend to appoint administrators. Meanwhile, Worcester have until Monday to prove they can keep going. "What PRL need to do is to really focus...
