ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

World’s largest female surfing event underway in Oceanside

By Zara Barker
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZh7y_0i01QQcA00

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The world’s largest female surfing event in the nation is underway in Oceanside.

The competition, which started Friday and lasts until Sunday, has brought thousands of people to watch the biggest and best surfers, including Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore and icon Bethany Hamilton.

“It’s so awesome to see these girls rip,” said spectator Maddier Storrer, who came to Oceanside for the event from Santa Cruz.

On a typical hot summer weekend, you will find the ocean filled with local swimmers and surfers, but this weekend, the blue water served as a national stage.

“I love Bethany Hamilton,” aspiring professional surfer Kirra Huntress said. “We get to see, like imagine we can surf in this heat too.”

Many aspiring professional surfers are spending the weekend watching the ones they admire surf, and dream of coming back to compete.

“I’m really inspired by it because I hope someday I could do that and be with all of them,” spectator Isla H ardy said .

For Oceanside native and surfer Lucy Garrard, her dream turned into a reality this year.

Shore House at The Del opens in Coronado

“I grew up surfing here,” Garrard said.

Lucy and her sister are the first American-Samoan female surfers to surf in the World Surf League. After they compete in this event, they are traveling to the Olympic qualifiers.

“I used to come and watch this with my sister, so it’s kind of weird being in it now, but I feel really thankful to be in it and have this opportunity,” Garrard added.

She says she wants to be a role model for other American-Samoan girls and show them they can achieve anything they want to.

The Super Girl Power was felt from the ocean to the vendors, where local artist Nicole Miller turns old surfboards into works of art.

“It’s amazing and it’s just empowering for females in all departments, especially art, I mean surf art in general is kind of dominated by males, so it’s really cool to be out here and be represented,” Miller said.

Miller was a school art teacher but pursued her passion into creating art full-time and now creates surfboard art, and even ones that can be taken in the water.

The event brought something for everyone, from a military appreciation program to food, vendors, dancing, free concerts and more.

It also included the U.S. Air Force’s Virtual Airborne Experience “Born to Fly,” which gives everyone a chance to experience, through virtual reality, piloting an F-16 fighter with a real-life throttle and flight stick or operating a replica boom pod to refuel aircrafts, virtually, in the sky.

The event also featured a female esports competition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
Coronado, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Oceanside, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MULE DEER

September 20, 2022 (Cuyamaca) -- Scott Lagace sent in this photo of a mule deer photographed during a recent hike around Lake Cuyamaca in the mountains of San Diego's East County. The lake is located in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethany Hamilton
Person
Nicole Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfing#Art#World#Shore House#American#The World Surf League
NBC San Diego

This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego

Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in Chula Vista this week! (September 20-25)

SWC - Main Campus. Join your local community college next Tuesday, September 20, as they open the school's newest building, the Institutional Technology Building. The introduction of the building will take place at 4:30 when they will cut the ribbon on the campus' newest building yet. "The Southwestern Community College...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 8

New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated

SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen. The median

San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy