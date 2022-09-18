Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn hockey sweeps opening weekend, looks to Alabama next
Auburn hockey used a strong offensive effort in its 8-4 win to seal the season-opening series sweep against Florida State. The Tigers got off to a slower start, allowing Florida State to take the first four shots on goal. Auburn quickly turned it around to set the tone, scoring four first-period goals to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.
Auburn Plainsman
A guide to Auburn's Homecoming weekend
Auburn University's homecoming will take place this year on Sept. 24, at the same time as Fall Family Weekend, which is held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. “My favorite part about homecoming weekend in Auburn is the community excitement,” said Auburn Cheerleader Julianna Perrigo. Perrigo will be participating...
Auburn Plainsman
Meet your Top 5 Miss Homecoming
Tuesday marked the official kickoff of the Miss Homecoming campaign period in which the candidates will begin promoting their platforms on campus. Voting opens Friday, Sep. 23 at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Miss Homecoming will be announced during halftime of the Missouri at Auburn game on Saturday, Sep. 24.
Auburn Plainsman
Barrett named SEC Setter of the Week
Last weekend, the Auburn Tigers hit the road for a tri-meet against Jacksonville State, Southern Mississippi and Jackson State. The Tigers had great success in Jacksonville, winning all three matches and extending their record to a historic 11-0. After Auburn’s victorious performance last weekend junior Jackie Barrett was named SEC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Plainsman
The backstory behind The Collegiate Hotel mural
Easy Tiger, a brand-new statement piece for Auburn students to sit and relax outside The Collegiate Hotel, sparks old and new traditions for Kim Wirth. Kim and Bryan Wirth, the owners of The Collegiate Hotel, were looking for different aspects to represent Auburn University, as they are both alums of the school. The Collegiate Hotel offers a rooftop bar that is extremely popular among students and alums, but the Wirth’s were craving something more.
Auburn Plainsman
Bitty and Beau's Opens in Auburn
Lines wrapped around the block in late August as downtown's newest coffee shop, Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, held its grand opening. While it's no surprise Auburn was buzzing about a new coffee spot, Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is more than that. The brand focuses on the value, inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Police searching for suspect in South College shooting
The Auburn Police Department announced that they are seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at The Beacon apartment complex at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. According to APD, 23-year-old Keyon Black of Opelika, Ala., entered one of the units and fired multiple rounds at an unidentified 32-year-old Auburn man that did not live there.
Comments / 0