BCSO: Suspect dead after deputy pursuit in South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in the South Valley. Officials say they were flagged down at around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious person inside a vehicle near Rio Bravo. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, who ended up fleeing his vehicle after ramming into three […]
Police shooting leaves suspect injured in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the multi-agency task force is responding to an officer-involved shooting at the 3300 block of Candelaria, near Carlisle, Wednesday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area near the Candelaria Business Center around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shot spotter alert. They say […]
APD investigate suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near 94th and Central Tuesday. APD says officers responded to the area and found the dead individual on the side of the road. They say this incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. No other information is available at […]
Downtown Albuquerque stabbing suspect has criminal history
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who went on a stabbing spree last weekend in Albuquerque had just been released on parole. According to New Mexico’s corrections department, Leroy Lopez was released on parole on Sept. 12. Six days later, police say he went on a stabbing spree in downtown Albuquerque.
Man, cousin arrested after New Mexico woman found dead, authorities say
TOME, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman that is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials said 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. A […]
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera's, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. "We need to tie up some ends in...
1 dead in downtown Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says they were called to a neighborhood near 12th and Mountain at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Police say a man, now identified as Carlos Romero, died from his injuries. APD says Romero was involved in a confrontation with Frank Arnaudville, which […]
Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to August murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument over speeding, has pleaded not guilty. But Joseph Gonzales is already being held behind bars. Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon outside his south valley house. Video shows him opening fire after turning around.
Leads sought in November 2020 homicide in Rio Rancho
Donald “Soza” Miller’s body was found on Rio Rancho’s west mesa on Nov. 5, nearly two years ago. Sandoval County Sheriff’s Det. Paul Linson said it was a “pretty violent crime scene,” and it is believed more than one person was involved in the murder. A young adult male was arrested on Sept. 16, in connection with the crime. Linson said he was released Monday.
Husband, his cousin arrested in Kansas after missing New Mexico wife and mother is found dead
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old man and his 49-year-old cousin were taken into custody in Kansas about two weeks after his wife was reported missing and later found dead. Karla Aguilera’s children reported her missing to the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6 after not seeing or...
Police: fight at Sandia High may have involved gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School has lifted a “shelter in place” status after an Albuquerque Police response to an on-campus fight that may have involved a firearm. APD says there have been no reports of any injuries or gunshots. The situation unfolded in the noon-hour Monday. In a tweet, Albuquerque Police officers are conducting a […]
Albuquerque police investigate fatal downtown shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a downtown shooting that left one dead at 1025 12th St. NW around 4:14 p.m., Monday. APD officers found a male with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to a hospital and is dead, according to APD. One...
A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead
"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.
3 downtown stabbings could be related, Albuquerque police say
Police are actively investigating three stabbings.
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
APD: Suspect in custody accused of four stabbings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested Leroy Lopez, accused of four stabbings Sunday afternoon. Police say it started around 2 p.m. Sunday, with one of the victims being a teenage boy. APD says all of the stabbings appear to be random. APD says the first stabbing was on 1st St. near I-40. They say a […]
Police search for southeast Albuquerque murder suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in a September 9th shooting. Police say around 4:35 p.m. Raul Zapata, 51, was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at the Alon on Central and Tramway. Police have released photos of the suspects vehicle. Anyone with information is asked […]
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team was activated Monday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Torretta Dr. and Tower Rd. to a domestic dispute. APD says during the incident one person refused to comply and barricaded themselves inside the residence. The SWAT team was activated and around 7 a.m. […]
Owners displaced after housefire in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived. Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
