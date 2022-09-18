Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in apparent random acts, according to police. Three people were stabbed downtown, while another was stabbed further west on Central Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman told The Albuquerque Journal. Local media outlets have identified...
A Woman Has Been Killed in a Northeast Albuquerque Crash
A tragedy occurred in Northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday evening: there was a two-vehicle crash and one woman died. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.
Officer placed on leave after train crashed into police car parked on tracks with suspect inside
A police officer in Colorado has been placed on administrative leave following an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when a train hit a police vehicle that had been parked on tracks. Police radio reviewed by local KUSA, indicated that someone had called 911 Friday night regarding...
BET
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
'Very Unlike Her': Colo. Mom Who Vanished After Taking Out Trash Is Considered 'Missing and Endangered'
Leonor Enriquez vanished last Sunday at about 8 p.m. Police in Colorado are searching for a 59-year-old mother who hasn't been seen since Sunday. The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Leonor Enriquez. Leonor, a female who stand 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs an estimated 115 to 130 lbs., vanished on Sept. 11 at around 8 p.m., according to a police statement. "Ms. Enriquez is considered missing and endangered as she has not returned or been in touch with any of her...
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Woman who was left in police car parked on railroad tracks injured in train collision, officials say
Colorado police are under investigation after they put a woman in a patrol car parked on train tracks. A train came, seriously injuring the woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student athlete couple set for college are killed after ‘drunk’ US soldier ‘smashes into their car in horror crash’
A STUDENT athlete couple set for college have been killed after a drunk US soldier smashed into their car in a horror crash. Amelia Nowak, 18, and Derek Duerr, 20, were the victims of a shameless hit-and-run in Anchorage on Sunday. The couple were killed when a pickup truck allegedly...
Horror details emerge after maintenance worker finds woman’s body under a mattress at motel
A MAN accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress has been arrested for murder, among other crimes. Marcos A Rios, 41, was booked on charges of murder, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse, cops said. Rios claimed to be the boyfriend of...
Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks
There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas. Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center. Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims...
Gunman followed 17-year-old walking dog before fatally shooting her in Philadelphia
A shooter followed two people before fatally firing at a 17-year-old girl who was walking along a Philadelphia street with a friend and dog, video released this week by police shows. Teryn Johnson was fatally shot in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 9 pm. Sunday, police said. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen BMW Leads To Horrific Crash In Cleveland
The car theft situation continues to rage out of control in certain cities, often leading to horrible situations like this one in Cleveland. Authorities were trying to apprehend an accused car thief in a stolen BMW when the suspect took off, hitting another car, which then crashed into a house.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Man arrested in New Mexico double homicide case
A suspect in a double homicide case in northwest Albuquerque has been arrested, according to authorities. Albuquerque police said 30-year-old John Ballejos was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. They said 31-year-old Daniel Humphrey and his 46-year-old...
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A suspect is being sought after the man and his child were discovered.
A Stranger Allegedly Chewed Off a Woman’s Thumb on Public Transit
A woman allegedly had her thumb “chewed off” during an assault on public transit on her and two friends in Vancouver last week. The three young women got on the SkyTrain last Wednesday and sat across from the suspect, Metro Vancouver transit police said in a statement to VICE News.
Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say
Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
Comments / 0