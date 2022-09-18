ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in apparent random acts, according to police. Three people were stabbed downtown, while another was stabbed further west on Central Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman told The Albuquerque Journal. Local media outlets have identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
People

'Very Unlike Her': Colo. Mom Who Vanished After Taking Out Trash Is Considered 'Missing and Endangered'

Leonor Enriquez vanished last Sunday at about 8 p.m. Police in Colorado are searching for a 59-year-old mother who hasn't been seen since Sunday. The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Leonor Enriquez. Leonor, a female who stand 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs an estimated 115 to 130 lbs., vanished on Sept. 11 at around 8 p.m., according to a police statement. "Ms. Enriquez is considered missing and endangered as she has not returned or been in touch with any of her...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleaning Lady#Dirt Bike#Police#Ski#Serial#Traffic Accident#Aztec#Huggies#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Motorious

Stolen BMW Leads To Horrific Crash In Cleveland

The car theft situation continues to rage out of control in certain cities, often leading to horrible situations like this one in Cleveland. Authorities were trying to apprehend an accused car thief in a stolen BMW when the suspect took off, hitting another car, which then crashed into a house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox News

Man arrested in New Mexico double homicide case

A suspect in a double homicide case in northwest Albuquerque has been arrested, according to authorities. Albuquerque police said 30-year-old John Ballejos was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. They said 31-year-old Daniel Humphrey and his 46-year-old...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Oxygen

Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say

Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy