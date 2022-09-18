Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Postal worker hailed a hero for alerting residents of Kingman apartment fire
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - People lost their homes and valuables, but nobody died in a weekend fire that destroyed the Eagle Acres Apartment Complex in Kingman. A postal carrier is credited for keeping the death count at zero after knocking on residents’ windows to alert them of the fire.
KWCH.com
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:30 a.m. Police now say it was an 11-year-old who was struck while crossing a crosswalk on a bike near Central and Tyler Tuesday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver struck the pedestrian while driving east on Central....
1 critically injured after being hit by vehicle on Central in west Wichita
A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on eastbound Central at Red Barn Street.
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
KWCH.com
Registration still open for weekend race in Wichita supporting cancer patients
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita organization devoted to helping people battling cancer will hold its 30th annual East Meets West Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 24. Victory in the Valley said the race is its only fundraiser with 87 cents of every dollar raised going to help cancer patients and their families.
KAKE TV
Kingman fire victims picking up the pieces
KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at Eagle Acres apartment complex destroyed most of the complex and burned the cars in the lot. Now people have to figure out what's next. “Early morning, got a knock on the door. Smoke was everywhere. Looked like a warzone outside,” said the injured victim.
KWCH.com
Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Updated: 7 hours ago. Among the many remembering Queen Elizabeth II is a Derby...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
WFD responds to house fire in central Wichita, fire under control
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is responding to a house fire in central Wichita on Saturday evening. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in around 7 p.m. from the 1100 block of N Piatt St. They say there were no occupants found during a search of the home. One person […]
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
classiccountry1070.com
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
KWCH.com
Derby woman shares special connection with royal family
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: 8 hours...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita to consider proposed improvements to Century II
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is set to consider a renovation project for a city landmark. At its meeting Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will consider $10 million in proposed improvements next year for Century II. The project would repair the iconic dome roof and upgrade fire...
Drowning in Legos? A new shop opening in Wichita in two weeks will buy them back from you
It won’t be an official Lego store, but it will be a Lego-authorized reseller. Here’s how Let’s Go Build will work:
WIBW
Western Kansas teen driver dies after collision with tree
STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old driver in Western Kansas has died after the car they were driving hit a tree. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of NE 20th St. - about 2.5 miles southeast of St. John - with reports of a fatality crash.
KWCH.com
16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash
STAFFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old student died Mondy morning about a mile and a half from St. John. KHP said around 7:35 a.m., Shane Riley Sheets was driving a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville eastbound in the 100 block of NE 20th Street when the car entered the ditch and collided with a tree. Sheets died on the scene.
KWCH.com
Wichita police union responds to deputy chiefs' claims
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: Sep. 19,...
Sandhills Brewing racing to sell minimum food amount for liquor license renewal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A popular drinking establishment in Hutchinson needs to sell food fast to meet state statute. According to Sandhills Brewing Company as of Tuesday, they needed to sell $14,700 in food before the end of September to reach the 30% threshold in a year's time that is required to allow them to retain their liquor license.
