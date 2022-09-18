ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

KWCH.com

11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:30 a.m. Police now say it was an 11-year-old who was struck while crossing a crosswalk on a bike near Central and Tyler Tuesday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver struck the pedestrian while driving east on Central....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kingman fire victims picking up the pieces

KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at Eagle Acres apartment complex destroyed most of the complex and burned the cars in the lot. Now people have to figure out what's next. “Early morning, got a knock on the door. Smoke was everywhere. Looked like a warzone outside,” said the injured victim.
KINGMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium

WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Updated: 7 hours ago. Among the many remembering Queen Elizabeth II is a Derby...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

No injuries in central Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting

A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby woman shares special connection with royal family

WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: 8 hours...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car

RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita to consider proposed improvements to Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is set to consider a renovation project for a city landmark. At its meeting Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will consider $10 million in proposed improvements next year for Century II. The project would repair the iconic dome roof and upgrade fire...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Western Kansas teen driver dies after collision with tree

STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old driver in Western Kansas has died after the car they were driving hit a tree. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of NE 20th St. - about 2.5 miles southeast of St. John - with reports of a fatality crash.
SAINT JOHN, KS
KWCH.com

16-year-old killed in Stafford County crash

STAFFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old student died Mondy morning about a mile and a half from St. John. KHP said around 7:35 a.m., Shane Riley Sheets was driving a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville eastbound in the 100 block of NE 20th Street when the car entered the ditch and collided with a tree. Sheets died on the scene.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police union responds to deputy chiefs' claims

WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: Sep. 19,...
WICHITA, KS

