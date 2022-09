For the first time this year, there were some changes for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. The Montana Grizzlies moved into a tie for second with South Dakota State in the latest poll which was released on Monday. The Griz and Jackrabbits accumulated 1,267 points in votes, with Montana earning six first-place votes and South Dakota State netting five.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO