Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Joseph and northern La Porte Counties through 1100 AM EDT/1000 AM CDT/ At 1034 AM EDT/934 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near South Bend to near Westville. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near South Bend and Roseland around 1040 AM EDT. Mishawaka and Gulivoire Park around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Osceola and North Liberty. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 38 and 49, near mile marker 52, and between mile markers 70 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macomb, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macomb; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Macomb County in southeastern Michigan St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1113 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Emmett to near Armada to Sterling Heights, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Richmond around 1120 AM EDT. Mount Clemens and New Baltimore around 1125 AM EDT. St. Clair Shores and Marysville around 1130 AM EDT. St. Clair around 1135 AM EDT. Marine City around 1140 AM EDT. Algonac and Harsens Island around 1145 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Anchorville, North Street, Adair, Shelby Township, Rattle Run, Goodells, Ray Center, Utica, Smiths Creek and Washington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Sanilac; St. Clair Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Sanilac, Lapeer, northern St. Clair and northern Genesee Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1013 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Kingston to near North Branch to near Montrose. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near North Branch around 1020 AM EDT. Sandusky and Lum around 1025 AM EDT. Brown City, Burton, Otisville and Peck around 1030 AM EDT. Davison, Capac, Carsonville, Applegate and Melvin around 1035 AM EDT. Croswell and Yale around 1040 AM EDT. Lapeer, Lexington and Emmett around 1045 AM EDT. Port Huron around 1100 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North Street, Goodland Township, Lynn Township, Amador, Brockway, Juhl, Elmer, Silverwood, Genesee and Fort Gratiot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:52:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati and Morovis. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM AST, Heavy rain due to Excessive previous rainfall will continue to result in flooding in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manati, Ciales, Barceloneta and La Luisa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Steuben, Elkhart, northern Noble, northeastern St. Joseph, Lagrange, Cass, St. Joseph and southwestern Branch Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Dowagiac, Michigan to near Lagrange, Indiana, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 210 PM EDT. Topeka around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rome City, Kendallville and Albion. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 350, and between mile markers 353 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 82 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
