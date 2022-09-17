Reporting for duty: Veterans can help fill some open teaching slots in Lake County schools

TAVARES – It’s not as easy as it looks.

Those words have never been spoken by a teacher with experience in a classroom. But now they are being uttered by a military veteran who wants to become a teacher under a new plan to help fill the ranks of much needed educators.

“The exam is hard,” said Brittany Fergerson, a Navy vet who sailed into the world of teaching after receiving a medical retirement after 6½ years as sonar technician.

“I only passed two out of four areas,” she said, "but I had no experience and the items I studied for were not on the test."

“It’s not too easy and it’s not too hard,” she said of the hoops she must jump through.

Here is how veterans can become teachers in Florida

The Florida Department of Education offers veterans a five-year temporary teaching certificate for qualified candidates who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degree.

In addition to meeting requirements for a temporary certificate, applicants must:

Have a minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable/medical discharge.

Obtain a minimum of 60 college credits with a 2.5 grade point average.

Have a passing score on a Florida subject area examination.

Arrange employment in a Florida school district, including charter schools.

Be cleared in a background screening.

Veterans who successfully obtain their five-year temporary teaching certificate will be assigned a mentor teacher for a minimum of two years.

“Military spouses and families are not eligible for this program,” according to the state website.

Lake schools have had 20 vets who have applied and are looking for more through https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/chief-of-staff/human-resources/certification/military-5-year-temp-cert

Many options for Lake County's Brittany Fergerson

Fergerson, who is working on getting her bachelor’s degree in nursing, calls it “my five-year-plan.” She could end up in the classroom or in a hospital long term.

To start with, she will be a permanent substitute at Fruitland Park Elementary, where two of her children go to school.

“This was a real plus for me,” she said.

Even more important for the job: “I love kids.”

She will be assigned a mentor who will teach her the ropes and help her with her certification requirements.

She is not the only one enthusiastic about the program. Her ex-husband, Jonathan, also a Navy vet, is an e-commerce teacher at South Lake High School. He joined the teacher ranks before the veteran program began.

“He fell in love with it,” she said.

Teachers are needed at many Florida school districts

There is a desperate need for teachers across the nation. COVID, low pay in the face of rising inflation, working conditions, student discipline issues and lack of support are among the reasons cited.

Before school started in August, the Lake district was short 82 classroom teachers, 87 teaching assistants and 28 bus drivers, according to a district spokesman. There were about 9,000 teachers needed statewide.

The following subject areas are critical: English, science-general, reading, English speaking of other languages, math, science-physical, according to FDOE.

Lake County officials did not start out without some optimism.

“Lake County reached an agreement with the Lake County Education Association to give current teachers raises of up to $4,625, one of the largest pay increases announced so far among Central Florida school districts, and to boost starting pay for teachers up to $48,500,” the district announced in a July press release.

It also approved raises for non-instructional workers, including bus drivers.

Jake Vest has his say about veterans becoming teachers

The idea of allowing veterans to earn a teaching degree aroused some controversy, at least initially, especially by some who were not aware of the all the requirements.

Jake Vest, a certified, longtime teacher and former journalist, who happens to be a Vietnam vet, took umbrage with some of the certificate requirements in general in a Facebook post this summer.

“In my decade-and-a-half in the business, I met fully certified, advance degreed, multi-endorsed ‘educators’ who couldn’t teach a dog to slobber. Along the way, I knew three excellent teachers who were dropped because they couldn’t pass one of the several ridiculous tests needed for certification," he wrote.

“Could you pass? Do you know the relative effectiveness of basal texts versus real literature? Can you name the smallest functional unit of speech? Do you know what Rudolf Flesch advocated in his highly influential book ‘Johnny Can’t Read?’

“Would passing a test on this twaddle have made those who were sent away better teachers?

“Nope. It would just make them certified.”

What is needed in the classroom, Vest wrote, is “…patience, common sense, enthusiasm, the ability to enjoy the company of children, and to care what is going to happen to them if they don’t learn how to read and do multiplication. And maybe just a little more knowledge than your students, certified or otherwise.”