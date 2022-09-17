ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Reporting for duty: Veterans can help fill some open teaching slots in Lake County schools

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjmA3_0i01P5Rb00

TAVARES – It’s not as easy as it looks.

Those words have never been spoken by a teacher with experience in a classroom. But now they are being uttered by a military veteran who wants to become a teacher under a new plan to help fill the ranks of much needed educators.

“The exam is hard,” said Brittany Fergerson, a Navy vet who sailed into the world of teaching after receiving a medical retirement after 6½ years as sonar technician.

Opinion:Teacher training needs to change

From the Extension:School enrichment an important part of 4-H mission

'Heroic' action:Lake County deputies, animal control help rescue family dog from alligator-infested waters

“I only passed two out of four areas,” she said, "but I had no experience and the items I studied for were not on the test."

“It’s not too easy and it’s not too hard,” she said of the hoops she must jump through.

Here is how veterans can become teachers in Florida

The Florida Department of Education offers veterans a five-year temporary teaching certificate for qualified candidates who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degree.

In addition to meeting requirements for a temporary certificate, applicants must:

  • Have a minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable/medical discharge.
  • Obtain a minimum of 60 college credits with a 2.5 grade point average.
  • Have a passing score on a Florida subject area examination.
  • Arrange employment in a Florida school district, including charter schools.
  • Be cleared in a background screening.

Veterans who successfully obtain their five-year temporary teaching certificate will be assigned a mentor teacher for a minimum of two years.

“Military spouses and families are not eligible for this program,” according to the state website.

Lake schools have had 20 vets who have applied and are looking for more through https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/chief-of-staff/human-resources/certification/military-5-year-temp-cert

Many options for Lake County's Brittany Fergerson

Fergerson, who is working on getting her bachelor’s degree in nursing, calls it “my five-year-plan.” She could end up in the classroom or in a hospital long term.

To start with, she will be a permanent substitute at Fruitland Park Elementary, where two of her children go to school.

“This was a real plus for me,” she said.

Even more important for the job: “I love kids.”

She will be assigned a mentor who will teach her the ropes and help her with her certification requirements.

She is not the only one enthusiastic about the program. Her ex-husband, Jonathan, also a Navy vet, is an e-commerce teacher at South Lake High School. He joined the teacher ranks before the veteran program began.

“He fell in love with it,” she said.

Teachers are needed at many Florida school districts

There is a desperate need for teachers across the nation. COVID, low pay in the face of rising inflation, working conditions, student discipline issues and lack of support are among the reasons cited.

Before school started in August, the Lake district was short 82 classroom teachers, 87 teaching assistants and 28 bus drivers, according to a district spokesman. There were about 9,000 teachers needed statewide.

The following subject areas are critical: English, science-general, reading, English speaking of other languages, math, science-physical, according to FDOE.

Lake County officials did not start out without some optimism.

“Lake County reached an agreement with the Lake County Education Association to give current teachers raises of up to $4,625, one of the largest pay increases announced so far among Central Florida school districts, and to boost starting pay for teachers up to $48,500,” the district announced in a July press release.

It also approved raises for non-instructional workers, including bus drivers.

Jake Vest has his say about veterans becoming teachers

The idea of allowing veterans to earn a teaching degree aroused some controversy, at least initially, especially by some who were not aware of the all the requirements.

Jake Vest, a certified, longtime teacher and former journalist, who happens to be a Vietnam vet, took umbrage with some of the certificate requirements in general in a Facebook post this summer.

“In my decade-and-a-half in the business, I met fully certified, advance degreed, multi-endorsed ‘educators’ who couldn’t teach a dog to slobber. Along the way, I knew three excellent teachers who were dropped because they couldn’t pass one of the several ridiculous tests needed for certification," he wrote.

“Could you pass? Do you know the relative effectiveness of basal texts versus real literature? Can you name the smallest functional unit of speech? Do you know what Rudolf Flesch advocated in his highly influential book ‘Johnny Can’t Read?’

“Would passing a test on this twaddle have made those who were sent away better teachers?

“Nope. It would just make them certified.”

What is needed in the classroom, Vest wrote, is “…patience, common sense, enthusiasm, the ability to enjoy the company of children, and to care what is going to happen to them if they don’t learn how to read and do multiplication. And maybe just a little more knowledge than your students, certified or otherwise.”

Comments / 10

Edna Mauerman
3d ago

Maybe they can teach kindergarden! Play in the sand or something! DeSantis should pay the outstanding loans teachers spent to get their degree! Good luck if they try to teach high school when the kids will know more than the teacher!

Reply(6)
2
C.j. O'Neill
3d ago

As a retired educator these people should be credentialed in education to be in any classroom. Get a degree then apply!

Reply
2
Related
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Gazette

School concurrency continues to be debated

Reverberations from a contentious Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting last month are continuing to be felt as local attorneys are waging a war of words over who should take responsibility for overcrowded Marion County schools. In letters to the board following its decision on Aug. 16 to pause...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter commissioners approve measures to aid ambulance transition

As the Villages Fire Department prepares to take over ambulance services in The Villages beginning Oct. 1, Sumter County commissioners approved three measures Tuesday night to aid the transition. Commissioners endorsed a proposed rate schedule and approved an arrangement for handling emergency dispatching as well as fire and ambulance services...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Education
City
Tavares, FL
Local
Florida Education
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Jamie Louie Adams Jr.

Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
BUSHNELL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#South Lake#Vietnam Vet#High School#Navy#The Extension School
850wftl.com

Florida man kills family over electricity bill

DELAND, FL– — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old man who reportedly killed his ex-wife and her son over their electricity usage. Officials say they received a call from a home in the Daytona Park Estates neighborhood on Sunday reporting a “self-defense” shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sumter County 91-year-old found; Silver Alert canceled

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert issued Monday evening for a 91-year-old Sumter County man was canceled after he was located, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Stanley Bukowski, 91, was last seen Monday heading to a Publix at Lady Lake in Lake County, deputies said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
ocala-news.com

Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire

A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Student invents life-saving technology, wins international award

After seeing and hearing of tragedy, one Marion County student decided to get inventive—and the results have life-saving potential. Vivek Sandrapaty, a senior at West Port High School, invented a type of fabric for military and police uniforms that can detect injury and immediately signal for first responders. The threads within the fabric are connected to transistors which direct electricity through the fabric, and if disrupted, send signals if the fabric is cut, such as by a bullet or knife.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
913
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy