Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's humbling and troubling 39-28 loss at Washington

1. This wasn’t just a loss by MSU. It looked like big trouble for the Spartans.

SEATTLE – That wasn’t the worst performance by Michigan State in the Mel Tucker era. But it was the most disappointing. The most alarming.

Because MSU was outclassed in every facet by a program in an earlier stage of its rebuild than the Spartans are under Tucker.

It was an abysmal defensive performances, sans one goal-line stand that also turned into a disaster when MSU’s offense couldn’t get the ball out of the end zone on the next play. There is complementary football and then there is what MSU did in Saturday’s 39-28 loss to the Huskies that didn't feel that close. The Spartans’ defense killed MSU’s only other shot of momentum, when, after a 7-minute, 75-yard MSU touchdown drive just before the half, the Spartans’ defense allowed Washington QB Michael Penix to keep picking them apart for another Huskies score barely a minute later.

MSU’s defense had no answer for Penix, the Indiana transfer who’s been a nightmare for the Spartans before. Never quite like this, though. This nightmare might last. It was telling of an MSU defense that isn’t close to ready to contend in the Big Ten. Penix is a gifted passer. He’s probably an NFL quarterback. MSU won’t face many better. But the Spartans went out with a whimper. They made him mighty comfortable. No pass rush (against a Washington team missing its left tackle). No plays of note by the secondary. Just a defense on its heels all game long, as Penix passed for 394 yards before the end of the third quarter. If MSU ever tried to do anything different as the game went along, it didn’t show. Not until Washington had shifted to trying to use clock.

The Spartans either didn’t have the dudes to counter Washington’s offense or were short on ideas. Either way, it’s a problem.

So, too, is what we saw from MSU’s offensive line, which looked overmatched (more below).

To the Spartans' credit, they didn't quit. They didn't let a disaster become an embarrassment. Payton Thorne and MSU's passing game, especially, kept swinging. Or chopping. Or whatever. That's a good character trait. Better than the alternative. We've seen the alternative. But it's a small consolation for a humbling day of football.

2. MSU’s offensive line couldn’t hold up in its first test

The trouble for MSU’s offensive line first showed up when Jarek Broussard couldn’t get out of the end zone, resulting in a first-quarter safety. It mostly got worse for a group up front that didn’t create many lanes for MSU’s running backs and didn’t protect quarterback Payton Thorne all that well, either.

More problematic, MSU’s interior line, the supposed strength of that group, was at the center of the struggles, with Matt Carrick and J.D. Duplain pushed into Jarek Broussard on a couple important downs. Thorne was only sacked twice, but he had to dance out of trouble several times and took some hits. It wasn’t a comfortable pocket. Certainly not like Penix had.

Jalen Berger and Broussard combined for 30 yards on 17 carries. And while Berger had a few productive runs (and catches) — and looked like the better back for this MSU offense on Saturday — the Spartans never got in a rhythm on the ground. There just wasn’t anywhere to go.

This was the first power-five opponent for MSU, the first real test for a line that entered the season unproven. Safety Xavier Henderson said plainly before the season that the Spartans would go as far as this offensive line could take them.

Uh oh.

3. Keon Coleman and Daniel Barker were bright spots on a dark day

In a game where nearly everything went wrong for a long time for Michigan State, Keon Coleman showed he’s the sort of player whose talent can counter momentum. MSU needs those guys.

With star receiver Jayden Reed back home with an injury and the Spartans in the midst of an awful first half, Coleman was a spark, some hope. The sophomore who had struggled to connect with Thorne a week earlier, became Thorne’s go-to guy on the drive that kept MSU (sort of) in this thing and delivered like a go-to guy: 13 yards on third-and-6, eight on second-and-9, and then, facing fourth-and-3 from 7-yard line, as Thorne bought time against Washington’s rush, Coleman came streaking across the back of the end zone and then to the ball, his catch putting MSU on the scoreboard late in the second quarter. That briefly gave MSU its own momentum, buoyed by Coleman's 2-point conversion catch during which he also came back to the ball.

Coleman finished with nine catches for 116 yards on 13 targets. For the first time in his MSU career, he was truly needed. And he was up to it. He’s going to be needed a lot this season.

Same for tight end Daniel Barker, the Illinois transfer who had seven catches for 69 yards Saturday, and was there for Thorne on a number of important downs. Barker, like Coleman, looks like a difference-maker. When the Spartans get Reed back and, with Tre Mosley and perhaps others, this can be a dangerous MSU passing attack. It’ll have to be. Because the Spartans don’t look like they’re going to win any shutouts or punish anyone in the Big Ten on the ground.

