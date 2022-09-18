ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's humbling and troubling 39-28 loss at Washington

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J5Sn_0i01Nw3j00

1. This wasn’t just a loss by MSU. It looked like big trouble for the Spartans.

SEATTLE – That wasn’t the worst performance by Michigan State in the Mel Tucker era. But it was the most disappointing. The most alarming.

Because MSU was outclassed in every facet by a program in an earlier stage of its rebuild than the Spartans are under Tucker.

It was an abysmal defensive performances, sans one goal-line stand that also turned into a disaster when MSU’s offense couldn’t get the ball out of the end zone on the next play. There is complementary football and then there is what MSU did in Saturday’s 39-28 loss to the Huskies that didn't feel that close. The Spartans’ defense killed MSU’s only other shot of momentum, when, after a 7-minute, 75-yard MSU touchdown drive just before the half, the Spartans’ defense allowed Washington QB Michael Penix to keep picking them apart for another Huskies score barely a minute later.

MSU’s defense had no answer for Penix, the Indiana transfer who’s been a nightmare for the Spartans before. Never quite like this, though. This nightmare might last. It was telling of an MSU defense that isn’t close to ready to contend in the Big Ten. Penix is a gifted passer. He’s probably an NFL quarterback. MSU won’t face many better. But the Spartans went out with a whimper. They made him mighty comfortable. No pass rush (against a Washington team missing its left tackle). No plays of note by the secondary. Just a defense on its heels all game long, as Penix passed for 394 yards before the end of the third quarter. If MSU ever tried to do anything different as the game went along, it didn’t show. Not until Washington had shifted to trying to use clock.

The Spartans either didn’t have the dudes to counter Washington’s offense or were short on ideas. Either way, it’s a problem.

So, too, is what we saw from MSU’s offensive line, which looked overmatched (more below).

To the Spartans' credit, they didn't quit. They didn't let a disaster become an embarrassment. Payton Thorne and MSU's passing game, especially, kept swinging. Or chopping. Or whatever. That's a good character trait. Better than the alternative. We've seen the alternative. But it's a small consolation for a humbling day of football.

2. MSU’s offensive line couldn’t hold up in its first test

The trouble for MSU’s offensive line first showed up when Jarek Broussard couldn’t get out of the end zone, resulting in a first-quarter safety. It mostly got worse for a group up front that didn’t create many lanes for MSU’s running backs and didn’t protect quarterback Payton Thorne all that well, either.

More problematic, MSU’s interior line, the supposed strength of that group, was at the center of the struggles, with Matt Carrick and J.D. Duplain pushed into Jarek Broussard on a couple important downs. Thorne was only sacked twice, but he had to dance out of trouble several times and took some hits. It wasn’t a comfortable pocket. Certainly not like Penix had.

Jalen Berger and Broussard combined for 30 yards on 17 carries. And while Berger had a few productive runs (and catches) — and looked like the better back for this MSU offense on Saturday — the Spartans never got in a rhythm on the ground. There just wasn’t anywhere to go.

This was the first power-five opponent for MSU, the first real test for a line that entered the season unproven. Safety Xavier Henderson said plainly before the season that the Spartans would go as far as this offensive line could take them.

Uh oh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8dAZ_0i01Nw3j00

3. Keon Coleman and Daniel Barker were bright spots on a dark day

In a game where nearly everything went wrong for a long time for Michigan State, Keon Coleman showed he’s the sort of player whose talent can counter momentum. MSU needs those guys.

With star receiver Jayden Reed back home with an injury and the Spartans in the midst of an awful first half, Coleman was a spark, some hope. The sophomore who had struggled to connect with Thorne a week earlier, became Thorne’s go-to guy on the drive that kept MSU (sort of) in this thing and delivered like a go-to guy: 13 yards on third-and-6, eight on second-and-9, and then, facing fourth-and-3 from 7-yard line, as Thorne bought time against Washington’s rush, Coleman came streaking across the back of the end zone and then to the ball, his catch putting MSU on the scoreboard late in the second quarter. That briefly gave MSU its own momentum, buoyed by Coleman's 2-point conversion catch during which he also came back to the ball.

Coleman finished with nine catches for 116 yards on 13 targets. For the first time in his MSU career, he was truly needed. And he was up to it. He’s going to be needed a lot this season.

Same for tight end Daniel Barker, the Illinois transfer who had seven catches for 69 yards Saturday, and was there for Thorne on a number of important downs. Barker, like Coleman, looks like a difference-maker. When the Spartans get Reed back and, with Tre Mosley and perhaps others, this can be a dangerous MSU passing attack. It’ll have to be. Because the Spartans don’t look like they’re going to win any shutouts or punish anyone in the Big Ten on the ground.

MORE: Couch: MSU's defense got schooled by Washington. Its response – from the coaches on down – has to be better.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's humbling and troubling 39-28 loss at Washington

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Washington Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
State
Illinois State
Local
Washington Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Former MSU basketball commit arrested

YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
EAST LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
OLIVET, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Michigan State#Msu#Spartans
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Powers Catholic High School names new president

FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
FLINT, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy