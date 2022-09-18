Read full article on original website
Related
Is Oregon State, QB Chance Nolan ready to take the next step in playing USC? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s upcoming showdown against No. 7 USC in Reser Stadium. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at last Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. Kyle...
Will stout Oregon Ducks offensive line keep Washington State’s defense from causing havoc?
The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line, by far the team’s strongest position group this season, has been stellar at preventing pressure on Bo Nix and paving the way for running backs. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) enters Saturday’s game at Washington State (1 p.m., Fox) having yet to allow a...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe participate
Running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe were present — and offensive lineman Steven Jones was absent — at the Oregon Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice. Flowe and Cardwell, who suited up but didn’t play in last week’s game because of injury, were on the field Tuesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Jones, who also didn’t play last week due to a left foot injury, was absent and wide receiver Kyler Kasper was not seen during the early periods either.
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State football: Offense progressing, but waiting for a ‘full game;’ USC fight song just ‘outside noise’
Oregon State established itself as one of the Pac-12′s best running teams in 2021, something the Beavers seemed capable of continuing in 2022. OSU hasn’t been bad this season. But ranking sixth in the conference in average rushing yards doesn’t mean the Beavers have been great, either.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix garners national recognition for play against BYU
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has garnered national recognition for his play in the Ducks’ 41-20 win over BYU. Nix has been named Maxwell Award player of the week, Rose Bowl Pac-12 player of the week and the Senior Bowl offensive player of the week. He also was selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 of the week.
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave out for USC, not expected back ‘any time soon’
Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave, the team’s leading receiver through two games, will not play Saturday against USC at Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-6 fourth-year junior was injured against Fresno State on Sept. 10 during the Beavers’ final drive. Musgrave didn’t play last Saturday against Montana State.
Oregon Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorlus named Pac-12 co-defensive lineman of the week
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus earned his first weekly conference honor for his play in the team’s win over BYU. Dorlus had a career-high seven tackles, with 1.5 for loss, including half a sack, to help lead the Ducks to a 41-20 win. He was named Pac-12 co-defensive lineman of the week for the performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant
High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
Oregon Ducks ‘hopeful’ running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe will play at Washington State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic the Ducks will have running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe back on the field for this week’s game at Washington State. Cardwell and Flowe each went through pregame warmups and were in full uniform for last week’s win over BYU,...
Oregon State opens ‘22-23 men’s basketball season Nov. 7 against Tulsa, 11 non-conference games planned
The Oregon State Beavers on Tuesday announced their 2022-23 men’s basketball non-conference schedule, revealing an 11-game slate that includes seven home contests and an appearance in the PK Legacy tournament. The Beavers open the season Monday, Nov. 7 against Tulsa at Gill Coliseum. OSU also plays home games against...
Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots
Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO
Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents. Why? Because one of BYU’s football players – himself a transfer from UO – ran in carrying a flag bearing the Oregon “O” and the name and number of former Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically died in a fall two months ago. The gesture was an elegant tribute to Webb and an offering of camaraderie to the Ducks community grieving the loss. The unmistakable message was that fierce competition between teams doesn’t erase our underlying connection as humans.
Pac-12 point spreads for Week 4: Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Utah Utes are solid road favorites
There’s perfection on the scoreboard and perfection in the sportsbook. The Pac-12 has several teams that fit both categories. Five have undefeated records: Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State.
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 USC Trojans football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
After a sweep of its three-game non-conference schedule, the Oregon State Beavers begin Pac-12 with a bang, hosting No. 7 USC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will aim for their first 4-0 start to a season since 2012. Here is a first look at the Trojans:
Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night
The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
KSLTV
BYU students respond to Oregon game chant
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in Pac-12 opener at Washington State
The Oregon Ducks opened as touchdown favorites in their Pac-12 opener at Washington State. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) opened as 6.5-point favorites against the Cougars (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m. PT, FOX) at Martin Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 6. Oregon is 2-1 against...
Anti-Mormon chant from University of Oregon student section condemned by interim president: ‘It angers me. It disgusts me.’
Interim president of the University of Oregon Patrick Phillips issued a statement condemning the vulgar, anti-Mormon chant from the student section during last week’s game against BYU. Phillips, who has been the school’s interim president for one month, penned a letter to “University of Oregon community members” in which...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0