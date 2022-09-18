ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe participate

Running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe were present — and offensive lineman Steven Jones was absent — at the Oregon Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice. Flowe and Cardwell, who suited up but didn’t play in last week’s game because of injury, were on the field Tuesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Jones, who also didn’t play last week due to a left foot injury, was absent and wide receiver Kyler Kasper was not seen during the early periods either.
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
The Oregonian

Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots

Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
The Oregonian

Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO

Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents. Why? Because one of BYU’s football players – himself a transfer from UO – ran in carrying a flag bearing the Oregon “O” and the name and number of former Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically died in a fall two months ago. The gesture was an elegant tribute to Webb and an offering of camaraderie to the Ducks community grieving the loss. The unmistakable message was that fierce competition between teams doesn’t erase our underlying connection as humans.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night

The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
The Oregonian

Anti-Mormon chant from University of Oregon student section condemned by interim president: ‘It angers me. It disgusts me.’

Interim president of the University of Oregon Patrick Phillips issued a statement condemning the vulgar, anti-Mormon chant from the student section during last week’s game against BYU. Phillips, who has been the school’s interim president for one month, penned a letter to “University of Oregon community members” in which...
