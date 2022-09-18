Local church makes apple butter for a good cause

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause.

Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for a free, hot lunch. Proceeds from the event go toward the Greenbrier County Humane Society, Celebrate Recovery, and the church’s scholarship fund.

Spokesperson Tonya Woods gave 59News the secret to their famous apple butter which they made the same way for over 50 years.

“The secret to making the best apple butter is the type of apples that you use. Taking the time to cook it slowly, making sure it doesn’t burn stirring it consistently and we use sugar and cinnamon,” said Woods.

Woods added the Art and Craft Show is scheduled for October 7, 2022, through October 9, 2022.

