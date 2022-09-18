ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Local church makes apple butter for a good cause

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8dNj_0i01NmTh00

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause.

Wyoming County man facing charge for concealing body

Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for a free, hot lunch. Proceeds from the event go toward the Greenbrier County Humane Society, Celebrate Recovery, and the church’s scholarship fund.

Spokesperson Tonya Woods gave 59News the secret to their famous apple butter which they made the same way for over 50 years.

“The secret to making the best apple butter is the type of apples that you use. Taking the time to cook it slowly, making sure it doesn’t burn stirring it consistently and we use sugar and cinnamon,” said Woods.

An act of kindness comes full circle in Wyoming County

Woods added the Art and Craft Show is scheduled for October 7, 2022, through October 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It was opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead in Lewisburg, and it was full of pumpkins, tractor rides, and sweet treats! “We’ve had a good turnout so far, we had our movie night on Friday night and we’ve got lots of new foods in the kitchen this year, we’ve got a […]
LEWISBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

Downtown Beckley getting even odder, say fair organizers

BECKLEY, W.Va.—Organizers of a third annual oddities fair being celebrated September 24 in historic downtown Beckley say things are about to get even odder. Sponsored by the Beckley Arts and Entertainment Exhibition, otherwise known as BEX, the Oddities and Curiosities Fair, will host the expanded open-air market with more than 40 artists and vendors, including mystics, musicians, ghost hunters, podcasters, and wandering performers.
BECKLEY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Annual Beckley Chili Night scheduled for October

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One of Beckley’s most loved and anticipated events of the year is back and preparations are already underway. Chili Night is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022, on Neville Street in Downtown Beckley. With just a $5 admissions ticket, you can try 5 samples of chili from more than 30 vendors. Jill Moorefield, […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Cause#Wyoming#Sugar#Apple Butter#Religion#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Beloved Wyoming County restaurant Pizzamingo is closing

BRENTON, WV (WVNS) – The community of Brenton in Wyoming County is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved restaurant. Pizzamingo in the community of Brenton is closing it’s doors for good. Opened in 1985 by Dale Robinson the eatery has been the home for everything from supplying pizza to the area high schools, to numerous […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Peterstown new PK8 school provides students with fun, safe place to learn

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — After a year-long delay, the new Peterstown PK8 school has finally opened. Originally, it was set to open in October of 2021 but construction was delayed due to COVID-19. The new school opened its doors on August 5th after nearly 3 and a half years of construction. Some of the school’s […]
WVNS

Final Bridge Day preparations underway

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the final countdown now. Bridge Day is only 25 days away. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is working almost around the clock to make sure the Bridge day celebrations go off without a hitch this year. Executive Assistant with the Chamber of Commerce Tim Naylor said he’s hard […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

An act of kindness comes full circle in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One local church and a man from Ukraine came together to collect gifts for kids and to honor a woman who helped start it all. Vladimir Proknevski received a gift box as a teenager in Ukraine thanks to the efforts of a woman from Wyoming County, Mary Damron. In 1993 Franklin […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Snowshoe is officially a ‘Bee City’ now

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) – The Snowshoe Resort Community District has officially achieved Bee City designation from Bee City USA. Bee City USA is a non-profit that helps designated communities to conserve native local pollinators. The Resort has partnered with the Pocahontas County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, SRCD, and West Virginia University to set aside an […]
SNOWSHOE, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier Co. hopes fiber internet will bring people, jobs

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County will receive a massive overhaul to its broadband systems, Governor Justice announced Friday, September 16. The project, totaling over $17 million, will provide fiber internet to nearly every inch of the county. More than 175 miles of fiber cable will reach more than 5,000 houses in Greenbrier County. The […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Oddities and Curiosities Fair returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is almost spooky season, and Beckley Arts and Entertainment Exhibition are gearing up to host its 3rd annual Oddities and Curiosities Fair. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Word Park in Beckley, you can celebrate all things curious, strange, and peculiar! The event will have over 40 artist vendors, different […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Princeton Primary delays start to in-person classes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–One Mercer County School had to delay their start to in-person learning again. Princeton Primary School in Mercer County won’t be able to see their students in person just yet. Principal Kelli Stanley said she learned about the hold-up last week. She said it was disappointing to know but she understood completely. “We […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Dates announced for the 2023 New River CTC Invitational

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College released the 2023 New River CTC Invitational dates. The dates for the fourth New River CTC Invitational are scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through Saturday, January 7. The event will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The Invitational will raise money for […]
woay.com

The 304 Restaurant has made the transition to a food truck with further plans to expand

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – More and more restaurants are now going mobile. And, The 304 right in downtown Fayetteville is one of the newest to take to the streets. After starting the restaurant out of a building in 2018, the owners decided to make the transition to a food truck. Although they were still having success with the restaurant during the pandemic, the growing popularity of outdoor activity and dining made the food truck seem like a better fit.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Shady Spring High School cancels homecoming parade

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring High School hosts PikeView on Friday, September 23, 2022, for their homecoming football game. But this momentous event for students, faculty, and the community will take place without a homecoming parade. The parade was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. But early in the […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WVNS

MIA and POW ceremony held in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Sweet Springs Resort Foundation located in Sweet Springs, Monore County welcomed veterans of all ages and backgrounds to their first annual MIA/POW Honors and Appreciation Day. The ceremony had speakers and a letter from Senator Joe Manchin’s office as well as two flag donations from the state. Arietta Dupre is […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DUI simulator visiting Mercer County schools

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration reported today, September 19, 2022, their DUI Simulator Program was restarted. The DUI Simulator Program will be visiting Pikeview High School on Tuesday, September 20th and Bluefield High School on Wednesday, September 21st. The program provides students with an opportunity to experience various driving […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy