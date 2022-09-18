Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents. Why? Because one of BYU’s football players – himself a transfer from UO – ran in carrying a flag bearing the Oregon “O” and the name and number of former Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically died in a fall two months ago. The gesture was an elegant tribute to Webb and an offering of camaraderie to the Ducks community grieving the loss. The unmistakable message was that fierce competition between teams doesn’t erase our underlying connection as humans.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO