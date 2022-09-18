ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots

Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
sports360az.com

Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility

The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State

The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night

The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO

Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents. Why? Because one of BYU’s football players – himself a transfer from UO – ran in carrying a flag bearing the Oregon “O” and the name and number of former Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically died in a fall two months ago. The gesture was an elegant tribute to Webb and an offering of camaraderie to the Ducks community grieving the loss. The unmistakable message was that fierce competition between teams doesn’t erase our underlying connection as humans.
EUGENE, OR
