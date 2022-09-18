Read full article on original website
Oregon State football: Offense progressing, but waiting for a ‘full game;’ USC fight song just ‘outside noise’
Oregon State established itself as one of the Pac-12′s best running teams in 2021, something the Beavers seemed capable of continuing in 2022. OSU hasn’t been bad this season. But ranking sixth in the conference in average rushing yards doesn’t mean the Beavers have been great, either.
Will stout Oregon Ducks offensive line keep Washington State’s defense from causing havoc?
The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line, by far the team’s strongest position group this season, has been stellar at preventing pressure on Bo Nix and paving the way for running backs. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) enters Saturday’s game at Washington State (1 p.m., Fox) having yet to allow a...
Oregon State opens ‘22-23 men’s basketball season Nov. 7 against Tulsa, 11 non-conference games planned
The Oregon State Beavers on Tuesday announced their 2022-23 men’s basketball non-conference schedule, revealing an 11-game slate that includes seven home contests and an appearance in the PK Legacy tournament. The Beavers open the season Monday, Nov. 7 against Tulsa at Gill Coliseum. OSU also plays home games against...
Is Oregon State, QB Chance Nolan ready to take the next step in playing USC? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s upcoming showdown against No. 7 USC in Reser Stadium. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at last Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. Kyle...
Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots
Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
Oregon throttles BYU, has areas to shore up against Washington State: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 41-20 win over BYU and look ahead to the matchup at Washington State. Where the Ducks are establishing an identity and where questions remain. Q&A with Washington State beat reporter Colton Clark of the Spokesman-Review. Here’s...
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix garners national recognition for play against BYU
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has garnered national recognition for his play in the Ducks’ 41-20 win over BYU. Nix has been named Maxwell Award player of the week, Rose Bowl Pac-12 player of the week and the Senior Bowl offensive player of the week. He also was selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 of the week.
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave out for USC, not expected back ‘any time soon’
Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave, the team’s leading receiver through two games, will not play Saturday against USC at Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-6 fourth-year junior was injured against Fresno State on Sept. 10 during the Beavers’ final drive. Musgrave didn’t play last Saturday against Montana State.
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over BYU, trip to Washington State
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 41-20 win over BYU and are back in the top 20. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) travel to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX). Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to review UO’s win and look ahead to Saturday’s Pac-12 opening matchup against the Cougars.
Historic start for Northwest schools, Oregon State braces for USC madness: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 68-28 rout of Montana State
Oregon State wrapped up nonconference play Saturday night with a 68-28 win over Montana State at Providence Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the Beavers’ romp over the Bobcats:. 1. A Northwest uprising. Oregon State, Oregon, Washington State and Washington are a combined 11-1 through three games. The lone...
Pac-12 point spreads for Week 4: Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Utah Utes are solid road favorites
There’s perfection on the scoreboard and perfection in the sportsbook. The Pac-12 has several teams that fit both categories. Five have undefeated records: Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State.
Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night
The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO
Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents. Why? Because one of BYU’s football players – himself a transfer from UO – ran in carrying a flag bearing the Oregon “O” and the name and number of former Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically died in a fall two months ago. The gesture was an elegant tribute to Webb and an offering of camaraderie to the Ducks community grieving the loss. The unmistakable message was that fierce competition between teams doesn’t erase our underlying connection as humans.
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologizes for vulgar, anti-Mormon chants during football game with BYU: ‘That is not who we are’
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologized to BYU for the vulgar, anti-Mormon chant that came from “near or in the student section” of Autzen Stadium during Saturday’s game against BYU. During an appearance on Oregon’s in-house radio program Monday, Mullens said he reached out to BYU...
In wake of Herm Edwards’ firing, Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith on dwindling list of coaches hired in 2018
Hired to be fired? Look no further than the FBS coaching class of 2018, a group of 19 that includes Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith. With the firings of Arizona State’s Herm Edwards and Nebraska’s Scott Frost within the past two weeks, nine of the 19 coaches hired prior to the 2018 season have been relieved of their duties.
Oregon Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorlus named Pac-12 co-defensive lineman of the week
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus earned his first weekly conference honor for his play in the team’s win over BYU. Dorlus had a career-high seven tackles, with 1.5 for loss, including half a sack, to help lead the Ducks to a 41-20 win. He was named Pac-12 co-defensive lineman of the week for the performance.
