Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW receives $2.2 million grant for satellite research
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next phase of the Seahawk-1 Ocean Color Satellite research is about to take flight with the help of a $2.2 million grant by the Moore Foundation. UNCW’s first Nanosatellite reached a milestone this month when it sent back its 5,000th high-resolution color image to NASA.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW campaign surpasses $100 million goal, now aiming for $125 million
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The largest and most ambition campaign in UNCW history has just passed its initial, hefty goal. According to a press release, their campaign ‘Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCW’ has now raised over $100 million since beginning in 2015, thanks to more than 32,000 donors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s ‘Savorez’ named top brunch spot in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone has their favorite eating spot around the Cape Fear, but a local brunch location has received top honors in a recent Yelp post. The post listed the top-reviewed brunch spot in every state around the country. For North Carolina, the number one reviewed brunch...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Musician Jack Johnson matches funds for Wilmington environmental non-profit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit is on the radar of a well-known celebrity who has a dedication to the organization’s cause. In 2014, Jack Johnson, a well-known musician and former pro surfer, awarded Plastic Ocean Project with a three thousand dollar donation. Now, eight years later, his foundation is doubling donations up to $2500 from now until October 15th for Wilmington-based environmental non-profit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tickets on sale now for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is returning this year and tickets are on sale now. The award-winning ghost walk is a haunting tour around Burgaw’s historic cemetery. It will take place on October 21-22 starting at 6 pm each day. Tickets are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation extended for 90 days while city looks to community for long-term options
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The clock is ticking on the “Black Lives Do Matter End Racism Now” art installation in downtown Wilmington. The art piece was installed in September 2020 in Jervay Park and was intended to remain in place for one year. Wilmington City Council voted to extend the art for an additional year in 2021.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announce National Night Out dates
(WWAY) — Two local law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out next month to bring the community closer together with those who protect and serve. The Leland Police Department’s Night Out is set for Tuesday, October 4th from 5:30 through 7:30 pm in Founders Park. The event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioners approve pilot program to help the homeless
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – On Monday, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to approve a comprehensive pilot program to address homelessness in the county. New Hanover County’s deputy manager and Health and Human Services director presented the “Getting Home” Street Outreach Pilot Program at the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY hosts Home Expo
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Many came out for the WWAY Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend at Independence Mall in Wilmington. Vendors at the expo on Saturday provided all you needed for your home including realtors, landscapers, roofers, HVAC, boat & RV, mortgage brokers, interior designers, and so much more.
WECT
Wilmington police searching for missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to the WPD, 46-year-old Damion Metcalfe was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 11 near Oleander Dr. He is 5′10 and weighs about 184 pounds. Anyone...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach awarded $4 million to preserve Freeman Park
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has been awarded approximately $4 million dollars from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the preservation of Freeman Park. The grant proceeds will pay off the remaining debt from the Town’s purchase of the property in April...
Walking paths along Summersill Elementary School concerning to parents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County, Summersill Elementary School has a few walking paths connecting the school to the surrounding neighborhoods. Some parents who have kids that walk to and from school feel they aren’t well maintained enough. Rick Wittman lives around Summersill Elementary and his third-grade daughter walks to and from school each […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW team receives nearly $1 million sponge research grant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A team of researchers at UNCW has received a grant for nearly $1 million to help fund a sea sponge research project. The work is being conducted off the coast of Belize on Carrie Bow Cay. The Smithsonian Institution Caribbean Coral Reef Ecosystems Program is providing opportunities for UNCW students and faculty to further their cutting-edge research on sea sponges and how they affect the overall health of coral reefs.
WECT
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade setting sail Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The second annual Veterans Appreciation Boat parade is being held this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach. The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 10th but was rescheduled due to bad weather. Saturday’s fun is planned to kick off at noon, inside Masonboro...
Comments / 0