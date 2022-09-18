Read full article on original website
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
New non-profit executive director is High Point’s major cheerleader
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You could call Amber Williamson a professional cheerleader. She doesn’t cheer for a sports team. She cheers for the Piedmont-Triad’s third largest city. And she doesn’t yell, wear a uniform or wave pom-poms. She communicates through virtual and print media along with one-on-one meetings. “So I am High Point’s cheerleader,” […]
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
Parents have questions after local school bus driver picked up ‘individual,’ took him to high school
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Parents in the Hempfield Area School District have several questions after a bus driver picked someone up who was walking along Route 136 and dropped him off at the high school with the rest of the students. “Where did they go?” asked one parent. “What...
wfmynews2.com
Family Dollar voluntarily recalls toothpaste stored 'outside' of temperature requirement
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of several Colgate products, including toothpaste and mouthwash, after they were improperly stored outside of temperature requirements. The affected products were shipped to stores in 11 states -- Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas...
kiss951.com
List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News
What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems have unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations on legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
How many NC teachers get their license revoked for reported inappropriate relationships with students?
CBS 17 has been digging deeper, looking into the number of teachers in North Carolina with revoked licenses after being accused of such crimes, through the state's public database.
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
thecharlottepost.com
More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain
More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain. Healthy habits like exercise can eliminate anxiety. North Carolina dentists are reporting more stress-related grinding and jaw pain among their patients. Dentists in North Carolina say they are seeing an uptick in patients with mouth problems stemming from...
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
asheville.com
Can’t Vote in Person? Here’s How to Vote by Mail in North Carolina
Written by Ben Sessoms, Carolina Public Press. The midterm elections are coming, and there are a few ways to vote in North Carolina from early voting to casting your ballot on Election Day. But if those don’t work for you, voting by mail is an option. Any registered voter...
ourstate.com
Piedmont Triad International Airport Flight Giveaway
Think about your dream trip. Overseas travel? Visiting loved ones? Solo adventure? Family vacation? Romantic getaway? Then think about who (if anyone) you’d like along. PTI makes it easy to get where you want — and this contest could make your dream trip even easier. The contest prize...
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina
DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
