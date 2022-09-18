ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

New non-profit executive director is High Point’s major cheerleader

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You could call Amber Williamson a professional cheerleader. She doesn’t cheer for a sports team. She cheers for the Piedmont-Triad’s third largest city. And she doesn’t yell, wear a uniform or wave pom-poms. She communicates through virtual and print media along with one-on-one meetings. “So I am High Point’s cheerleader,” […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#Job Fairs#Piedmont Triad#The Piedmont Triad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
REIDSVILLE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain

More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain. Healthy habits like exercise can eliminate anxiety. North Carolina dentists are reporting more stress-related grinding and jaw pain among their patients. Dentists in North Carolina say they are seeing an uptick in patients with mouth problems stemming from...
HEALTH
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

Piedmont Triad International Airport Flight Giveaway

Think about your dream trip. Overseas travel? Visiting loved ones? Solo adventure? Family vacation? Romantic getaway? Then think about who (if anyone) you’d like along. PTI makes it easy to get where you want — and this contest could make your dream trip even easier. The contest prize...
LIFESTYLE
WOKV

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy