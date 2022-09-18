Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
Independent Florida Alligator
Selling in the Swamp: Gators football fuels Gainesville gameday micro-economy
Almost every Florida Gators football home game, William Hatfield stands behind a booth decked out in an array of gator-themed jewelry on West University Avenue. The orange and blue jewelry — created by the 69-year-old Jonesville resident’s wife, Karen Hatfield — has always turned heads, leading them to eventually start selling her pieces out of their booth during football games. They’ve been doing it for 17 years, he said.
Florida football: Billy Napier says why Anthony Richardson isn’t running
The sentiment was the same for many Florida football fans on Saturday:. “Enough with the trick plays Burt! Run the dang ball!”. Florida was able to run at will against USF with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Nay’Quan Wright. Noticeably absent from the run parade was QB Anthony Richardson, who was credited with seven rushes for 24 yards.
Florida Gators: Top Parking Spots in Gainesville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UF Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties. Without question, parking can be one of the biggest headaches you experience on a gameday, regardless of location. Our goal? To try and make your visit to Gainesville as painless as possible when it comes to finding the perfect spot before seeing the Florida Gators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game
There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
wuft.org
A crowd of hundreds gathered to remember Eastside High School student Dabien White
The head coach and two players rose from their seats and walked to the front of the Eastside High School auditorium in Gainesville. The audience, having sung, cried, clapped and cheered during the funeral service, listened as Coach Harold “Gator” Hoskins offered words of comfort. Speaking in front...
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
WCJB
‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuft.org
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate
The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
First Coast News
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Democratic mayor says illegal immigrants 'welcomed' in his city
Gainesville, Florida Mayor Lauren Poe says illegal immigrants are welcome in his town. "Instead of sending families fleeing violence in Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, bring them to Gainesville, along with the $12m," Poe, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. His statement follows Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis...
mycbs4.com
Apartment fire extinguished in Gainesville
Gainesville — Sunday night Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 20th Avenue Sunday night. When crews arrived, they say they saw smoke coming from the front door of the one of the apartments. They got there at 11:39 PM. They say...
WCJB
Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
mainstreetdailynews.com
New Hyatt opens in downtown Gainesville
A new hotel recently opened in downtown Gainesville this month. The Hyatt Place Downtown Gainesville broke ground at the beginning of 2020 and finished most of its construction at the end of August this year. The Hyatt is a mixed-use building, with apartments on one side and, tail stores on...
WCJB
People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials held the “Greater Gainesville International and Longest table” festival at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center. People from all over the world gathered together through food, song, and dance to celebrate the beauty of their cultures. Residents enjoyed food...
WCJB
“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend. “People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”
WCJB
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. The...
wuft.org
One of the largest underdeveloped areas in Gainesville is set for another round of rezoning meetings
One of Gainesville’s largest rezoning proposals is set to resurface this fall, starting at a City Plan Board meeting Thursday. The proposal reignites a debate over the potential for large-scale development in the northern edge of the city. Three years after the Gainesville City Commission rejected a proposal to...
Comments / 2