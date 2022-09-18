The Red Wing Prospects Could Not Hold Out Saturday Night

TRAVERSE CITY — After a 5-2 victory Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with 4 goals from Flint Firebirds’ Riley Piercey, the Dallas Stars took the win 5-4 in a fierce back and forth 60 minutes of the NHL Prospect Tournament.

The Red Wings were the only remaining undefeated team in the tournament, and looked as if they would keep it up until the end of the third period, where Dallas led with 2 goals by Antonio Stranges. The Wings took the lead 3 separate times throughout.

Some standouts for Detroit included the 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft Elmer Soderbrom, who would have a goal and put up a solid performance throughout the week thus far.

Kirill Tyutyayev, selected 190th overall, had a bright performance at this same tournament last year and would make out with a goal and multiple assists Saturday night.

The Red Wings Prospects will play again on Monday at Centre Ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs to wrap up the tournament.