ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Red Wing Prospects Could Not Hold Out Saturday Night

By Danielle King
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8efB_0i01NHJI00

TRAVERSE CITY — After a 5-2 victory Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with 4 goals from Flint Firebirds’ Riley Piercey, the Dallas Stars took the win 5-4 in a fierce back and forth 60 minutes of the NHL Prospect Tournament.

The Red Wings were the only remaining undefeated team in the tournament, and looked as if they would keep it up until the end of the third period, where Dallas led with 2 goals by Antonio Stranges. The Wings took the lead 3 separate times throughout.

Some standouts for Detroit included the 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft Elmer Soderbrom, who would have a goal and put up a solid performance throughout the week thus far.

Kirill Tyutyayev, selected 190th overall, had a bright performance at this same tournament last year and would make out with a goal and multiple assists Saturday night.

The Red Wings Prospects will play again on Monday at Centre Ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs to wrap up the tournament.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Projecting Dylan Larkin’s New Red Wings Contract

The offseason may be over, but Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman still has two high priority tasks on his plate: contract extensions for Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi. Today, we’ll focus on Detroit’s captain and what to expect with his new deal. Larkin is entering the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New York Rangers not much left to show from Ryan McDonagh trade

On February 26th, 2018 the New York Rangers traded captain Ryan McDonagh and JT Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In exchange, they received Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Nemestnikov, 2018 1st round pick (Nils Lundkvist), and a conditional second round pick (Karl Henriksson). Namestnikov was traded in 2019 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

P.K. Subban is hanging up his skates. The free agent defenseman announced his retirement after 13 NHL seasons with a Twitter post on Tuesday. “I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” Subban wrote. “To this day, I still dream about it.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Columbus, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day

The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
NHL
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Flint Firebirds#The Red Wings Prospects#Centre Ice
The Hockey Writers

3 Blues Takeaways From the Traverse City Tournament

The St. Louis Blues ended their prospect tournament in true feast or famine fashion with a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, bringing their record to 1-2. However, the team’s overall record does not tell the complete story as the players leave Traverse City. Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from the weekend tournament.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
The Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens Prospects Impress at 2022 Rookie Camp Tournament

The Montreal Canadiens’ Rookie Camp isn’t designed to show off refined prospects, which means these games aren’t as important but to showcase where they are at in the development and what areas need improvement. For some prospects, it gives them professional training camp experience, how to prepare themselves to play at that level, and what they should work on for the future. For others, the tournament is to show they deserve an invitation to the main training camp.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Beaulieu & More

The announcement of training camp and preseason games means that the NHL regular season is just upon us. The Anaheim Ducks were busy this summer and this week will be the first chance for many fans to see the new faces that were brought in. Former Duck Miller Inducted to...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
ESPN

Aidan Hutchinson, after setting Detroit Lions' rookie sack record in win, dedicates game to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson unleashed his patented Michael Jackson leg kick after recording his second sack of the first half against Washington on Sunday as "Billie Jean" blasted throughout Ford Field. The No. 2 overall pick was playing inspired football, ending the game having collected a Lions single-game rookie record three sacks to help Detroit to a 36-27 victory.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Kyrou, Preseason Schedule, Traverse City & More

The 2022-23 NHL season begins next month on Oct. 7 with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks playing in Prague. The St. Louis Blues will begin the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the second straight season where the Blues will open up multiple days after the season officially begins for the league.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Stars acquire defenseman Nils Lundkvist from Rangers

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. If the Stars' own...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dale DeGray Emphasizes the impact of Sean Durzi

Owen Sound Attack GM Dale DeGray reflects on his former defenseman and current LA Kings blueliner, Sean Durzi. The LA Kings are now ready to go for the new hockey season. For the past few weeks, the silver-and-black had everyone on board except for RFA defensemen Mikey Anderson and Sean Durzi. After Anderson’s signing just a couple of weeks ago, all that was left was Durzi. Last week, though, the Mississauga native inked a two-year pact with the Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ottawa Senators’ Leadership Group Have High Expectations

On what was a dreary Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Ottawa, the Senators kicked off their prequel to Wednesday’s training camp medicals for a charitable cause at Loch March Golf Club. The club announced a $25,000 donation to the Youth Services Bureau; in addition to re-igniting their relationship...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires

Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
NHL
markerzone.com

RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP

The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
DETROIT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy