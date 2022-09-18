Read full article on original website
Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’
Kyle Busch switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 is a bad move, according to Kyle Petty. The post Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
Kevin Harvick Needs to Start Making Retirement Plans Now That He’s Eliminated From the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
For three leading reasons, Kevin Harvick should start seriously considering retirement. The post Kevin Harvick Needs to Start Making Retirement Plans Now That He’s Eliminated From the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision
NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race. The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews. "Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward
The Toyota teams weren't on the same page as Kyle Busch desperately attempted to hang on to a playoff spot at Bristol. The post Toyota and Its Drivers Weren’t Trying to Sabotage Kyle Busch … but It Sure Looked Awkward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘
Kevin Harvick has taken his Twitter game next level lately, with a dramatic increase of original tweets and replies, often getting salty in his comments. This weekend at Bristol he explained why. The post Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
FOX Sports
Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
FOX Sports
Tyler Reddick and RCR: What’s next for their broken relationship?
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick picked a walk-out song for driver introductions at Bristol Motor Speedway to match the swirling drama around him. As he walked out to "Sabotage" by Beastie Boys, it was a subtle acknowledgment of the twists and turns of the way his season off the track has developed.
NASCAR Made a Mistake Setting the Xfinity Series Playoffs Field
Expanding the Xfinity Series playoffs would cost NASCAR nothing but be valuable to drivers and teams. The post NASCAR Made a Mistake Setting the Xfinity Series Playoffs Field appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings
Four NASCAR drivers ended up being eliminated at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Chase… The post NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR’s new championship favorite for the 2022 season
NASCAR has a new championship favorite after the last three races. Let's dive into Christopher Bell's case and the change of guard at Joe Gibbs Racing.
Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other
An NBC racing analyst researched which drivers get tangled up in the same wrecks most often. Her work all but predicted what then happened at Bristol. The post Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
NASCAR’s NextGen car creates big controversy at Bristol
NASCAR entered Bristol with many unknowns and it created big controversy over the night. Let's dive into what happened and drivers reactions to the NextGen car.
NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol
Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs
The Next Gen car was a problem at Bristol and could be a problem again at Martinsville. The post The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
