FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
WIS-TV
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after hitting 18-wheeler head-on in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Newberry County early Wednesday morning. Troopers said at 4:40 a.m., a driver in a car was heading north on SC Highway 121 when they crossed over the...
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash that left high school student injured in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate highway Tuesday that killed an adult left a high school student injured, officials said. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Two dead following crash on I-85
The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
Missing persons case in Laurens Co. leads to body, murder arrest
A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced today that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly murdered a man on September 1.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.
One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Scottie Dale Crocker, 40, of Cowpens.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom. Police say Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee but her body had not been discovered until Monday...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner: Unrestrained driver dies after single car collision
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after a single car collision. Officials say the incident occurred on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Garrett Dr. and N. Norris Dr. in Norris, S.C. The Coroners Office says 59-year-old...
Two fatal motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend
Two people are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. The first happened in Anderson County just before 9 PM Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension.
FOX Carolina
46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
One killed in three-vehicle crash in Chester County, troopers say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 2 a.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-77 when it was struck from behind by a Jeep Cherokee near Highway 9. The Nissan was then hit a second time by a BMW while in the roadway.
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for murder suspect in Union County
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 5AM. Plans for a new jail in the Upstate are moving forward.
