Laurens County, SC

WIS-TV

One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after hitting 18-wheeler head-on in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Newberry County early Wednesday morning. Troopers said at 4:40 a.m., a driver in a car was heading north on SC Highway 121 when they crossed over the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Two dead following crash on I-85

The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

One killed in three-vehicle crash in Chester County, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 2 a.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-77 when it was struck from behind by a Jeep Cherokee near Highway 9. The Nissan was then hit a second time by a BMW while in the roadway.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

