Rootstown Township, OH

Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore

West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat

Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below.  The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
OHIO STATE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
Is Weed Legal In Ohio?

While Ohio is among the first states in the US to legalize weed, recreational marijuana is still not legalized. To consume marijuana legally, people must obtain a license for any medical conditions. That is to say, the only way to possess weed is to have a medical card. Therefore, the...
OHIO STATE
FORECAST: Damaging thunderstorms likely this afternoon

CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail. Fall begins on...
CLEVELAND, OH
N.C. State receives $2 million grant to enhance student success

MANSFIELD -- This week, the U.S. Department of Education awarded $2,091,507 in Title III grant dollars to North Central State College for Strengthening Institutions Program North Central State College: FAST (Flexible Access Through Scheduling & Technology). Flexible Access Through Scheduling & Technology seeks to significantly increase student access and success...
MANSFIELD, OH
Robert G. Poland

Robert Poland, 84, of Mount Vernon passed away on September 16, 2022, at Danbury Senior Living. He was born March 13, 1938, in Zanesville, OH. Robert was a US Navy Veteran. He retired from Xerox after 40 years of service. He was an Adjunct Professor at Waubonsee Community College in Aurora, IL. He was also a retired operations manager for Grace United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville, IL and upon returning to Mount Vernon the Mulberry United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of the Rotary Club and was a past president of the Aurora-Naperville Rotary Club. He enjoyed reading about American History and exercising. Robert loved traveling and running. He was a humorous guy who loved spending time with his family.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

