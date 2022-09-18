Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Hollister dog theft victim says stolen French Bulldog was pregnant
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Amanda Hightower is desperate to get back her stolen French Bulldog Milani. The 11-month-old pup was stolen from her home Thursday in an armed robbery that left the Hollister woman mentally shaken and physically bruised. Hollister Police say the theft happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday...
Aptos robbery suspects caught with guns, Plan B and Nicorette
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two after a robbery was reported at a CVS in Aptos Saturday. Two suspects allegedly entered the store and took bags full of nicotine gum, cigarettes, Plan B, razors, and lozenges. They threatened staff before leaving the store and drove off in a The post Aptos robbery suspects caught with guns, Plan B and Nicorette appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas SWAT team makes arrest after investigation into multiple armed car robberies
SALINAS, Calif. — An investigation into multiple carjackings in Salinas concluded with the Salinas police SWAT team making an arrest, Tuesday morning. According to police, officers were called to armed carjackings on May 31 and July 5. In both cases, multiple people attacked the car owner, stole their personal items, and then stole the car.
Hollister woman assaulted in the face after walking in on two suspects stealing her French Bulldog
A surveillance video shows the woman's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as two people run out the door.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said three were arrested Tuesday in Chinatown after meth and a firearm was found in a tent. Dustin Faulk, 18, a known gang member, was arrested along with Joseph Hernandez, 29, and Sandra Dixon, 29, after a gun and meth were found in their tent. Police said all three were The post Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested appeared first on KION546.
‘Good boy’: K9 Bruce makes drug bust in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says officers pulled over a red Toyota Camry for a routine traffic stop and found pounds of drugs thanks to a K9 officer named “Bruce.” According to the Merced CHP, an officer noticed the driver was acting suspicious during a routine traffic stop which led […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision on M Street [Merced County, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on 25th Street. The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area along M Street and 25th Street. According to the reports, the motorcycles was riding down the road when he was fatally struck by a van. The impact of the collision left him with critical injuries.
crimevoice.com
Gang member apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder
Photos: Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Today, MADCAT and PCU detectives were conducting follow-up regarding a shooting which occurred a couple weeks ago on England Avenue in north Salinas. Detectives were looking for 32-year-old, Henry Lechuga of Salinas....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic stop leads to weapons, narcotics arrest
Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday.
Crews on scene of apartment fire in San Jose
Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
San Jose takes action after 8-year-old boy fatally struck by car while walking to school
On Tuesday, city crews worked to repaint the worn-down crosswalk where 8-year-old Jacob Villanueva was hit and killed while walking to school.
Students return to school after crash that killed classmate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the first full day the kids at Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose will be back in class since Friday’s deadly crash killed their schoolmate. There are candles and flowers at the roadside memorial just down the street from the school. The 8-year-old boy and his babysitter were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Tully Road [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (September 20, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash on Tully Road left at least three people injured, police said Friday afternoon. Reports of the incident started around 12:45 p.m. involving two vehicles colliding at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road. According to the police, paramedics...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down 3-Alarm Commercial Fire in San Leandro
Firefighters knocked down a three-alarm commercial fire in San Leandro Tuesday night. The fire was reported at 139th and Washington avenues just before 10 p.m., the Alameda County Fire Department said. The blaze was under control by the 1 a.m. hour. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said. The Oakland...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday
SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.
benitolink.com
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
Comments / 0