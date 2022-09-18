ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Akron succumbs to Tennessee's dominating performance in loss

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
The University of Akron football team left Knoxville with a loss – as expected.

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0), behind a stifling defense and an efficient offense, pounded the Zips 63-6.

Tennessee took charge from the start and maintained dominance throughout the game, essentially salting the Zips (1-2) away in the second quarter.

Volunteers quarterbacks had a field day with their receivers. Hooker completed 14 of 18 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton III completed 4 of 5 passes for 112 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

The Volunteers also rushed for 238 yards on 45 carries and scored six times on the ground. Jaylen Wright led the way with 96 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. Tennessee amassed more than 675 yards of total offense.

For the Zips, quarterback DJ Irons completed 32 of 44 passes for 241 yards. They had 35 rushing yards.

The Zips will face Liberty University next week.

Akron quarterback DJ Irons didn't run the ball

The threat of DJ Irons running the ball appeared to be enough to start him given he suffered a lower body injury against Michigan State last week but beyond rolling to either side of the field, there was little in the way of called runs for Irons. The net effect was that after the Volunteers realized it, they were able to play him as if he were a pocket passer.

It also allowed the Volunteers to swarm to the ball on runs. For example: a third-and-1 with 2:28 left in the first quarter. Despite it looking as if there were a possibility that Irons just might run the ball, the Volunteers focused on running back Cam Wiley, throwing him for a 4-yard loss. Any runs during the game came on scrambles to escape the Volunteers’ pass rush.

Coach Joe Moorhead said the lack of runs was by design to protect Irons.

“Certainly, you know, he's a guy that can beat them with his arm,” Moorhead said.

He took note of the fact Irons was able to get the some of his playmakers involved, including wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis who had nine receptions for 103 yards.

“So, to answer, yes, we, we did limit him a little bit because of the injury,” Moorhead said, “and a little bit because of the scheme.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7s08_0i01MtIv00

The Akron Zips do have the ability to move the ball

When Irons is able to get pass protection, something that’s gotten better the past couple of weeks, he’s able to move the Zips offense. The prime reason the Zips didn’t perform better offensively was the lack of a running game. Zips running backs rushed for 35 yards on 24 carries. They do not have the ability to finish drives yet with consistency. For instance, kicker Cory Smigel missed a 40-yard field goal early in the game after wide receiver Alex Adams dropped a sure third-down conversion.

“So, I don't know if it's anything schematically there that you, you emphasize other than, you know, catching the ball and holding onto it. And, you know, we were able to get a couple field goals in there and like I said, we're moving it between the 20s, you know, against the great defense, at least in the air,” he said.  “I think that is going to serve us well, moving ahead against the conference schedule that we're going to see.”

It's difficult to tell who the Akron Zips are

What Zips fans could crave at this point of the season with the team at 1-2 is seeing this team playing from ahead with some momentum. Right now, they’ve played as if they are their own worst enemy between turnovers and penalties. However, even Moorhead, due to the level of competition they’ve played in two of their first three games, cannot gauge what he has in this team.

“When you're playing against teams of this level of talent, you know, you got to acknowledge the positive things that you've done and see how that's going to be able to replicate itself against your conference schedule.”

Akron defensive back Jalen Hooks had more problems

Opposing teams have seen something in the play of defensive back Jalen Hooks. Against Michigan State, officials flagged him for multiple pass interference penalties. By the halfway mark of the first quarter, he’d been called for again multiple times, including once in the end zone which led to the Volunteers first touchdown.

Although he was prominent early in the game, he was less so later on. Moorhead said he didn’t pull the defensive back; he was in and out as part of the game rotation. Still, he recognizes the issues currently with Hooks.

“It wasn't a result of the penalties, but he he's got a bunch of them and we've got to, whether they're wrong or right, we've got to figure out a way to improve his fundamentals and technique in those one-on-one matches, particularly in the end zone.”

Reach George M. Thomas at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @ByGeorgeThomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhpcV_0i01MtIv00

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: University of Akron succumbs to Tennessee's dominating performance in loss

atozsports.com

Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
