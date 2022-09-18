Oklahoma State football: Braydon Johnson hits 1,000-yard mark & more key stats vs. UAPB

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s nonconference footbal l schedule ended with a blowout.

The eighth-ranked Cowboys routed FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 Saturday night inside Boone Pickens Stadium to improve to 3-0 on the year.

It was quite a way to enter a bye week ahead of a huge clash at Big 12 defending champion Baylor.

Here is a look at OSU’s win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff through the numbers:

More: Oklahoma State's Hall of Honor for Andrea Riley, AD Franch chance to 'inspire and impact people'

Home, sweet home

11: Straight wins at Boone Pickens Stadium, a program record. The Cowboys last lost at home on Oct. 31, 2020, in overtime to Texas. The streak passes a record of 10 straight from 2002-03 and 1911-13.

55,509: Fans inside the stadium, a sellout for the first time this season.

More: How Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan thrives with football, fishing

2: Touchdowns on returns from a blocked field goal and blocked punt by the Cowboys, the first time in program history to return two blocked kicks for scores.

15: Yards for star defensive end Trace Ford on his punt return touchdown after he blocked the punt early in the first quarter. It was his first career touchdown.

38: Yards on a return by cornerback Korie Black on a blocked field goal by OSU. The block was credited to Sione Asi, even though the kick deflected off the helmet of an Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman.

63: Yards on the first punt from backup punter Logan Ward. The redshirt freshman from Deer Creek had not attempted a punt in his career. His second punt was 52 yards.

Oklahoma State football report card: Cowboys ace final test before Big 12 play

38: Seconds on the Cowboys’ opening drive, resulting in a touchdown just two plays into the game on Johnson’s 24-yard reception from Spencer Sanders. It was actually three plays, but a pass interference penalty erased the game’s opening play.

301.6: Passer rating for Sanders after one quarter. He finished with a 290.8 rating, completing 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He left the game after finishing one drive in the second quarter.

5: Different receivers to catch a touchdown pass. Braydon Johnson had two, while Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson, Cale Cabbiness and Talyn Shettron all caught single scores.

1,000: Career receiving yards for Johnson after a 13-yard reception with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter. He finished the game with four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, bringing his career total to 1,048 yards.

3: Yards on backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy’s first career completion, a screen pass to freshman running back Ollie Gordon.

128: Passing yards for Gundy while completing 12 of 20 passes. He also threw two touchdown passes. He had not attempted a pass in two previous appearances in his career.

49: First-half points for the Cowboys, tied for ninth in program history for a single half. It’s also tied for third-most points in a half since 1945.

60: Career touchdowns for Sanders, moving him to fourth on OSU's all-time list for passing touchdowns. Sanders passed Mike Gundy (57) and is now behind Zac Robinson (66), Brandon Weeden (75) and Mason Rudolph (92).

'A big change': Why Oklahoma State running backs are catching more passes early in season

Oklahoma State defense smothers Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2: Sacks by reserve defensive end Ben Kopenski, a career high. Last season, Kopenski had just one sack in 13 games. OSU had four total sacks.

0: Turnovers forced by the defense, the first time for the Cowboys since Nov. 13, 2021, against TCU. OSU won that game 63-17.

87: Total yards by Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first half. The Golden Lions averaged 2.5 yards per play.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: Braydon Johnson hits 1,000-yard mark & more key stats vs. UAPB