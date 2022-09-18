ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State football: Braydon Johnson hits 1,000-yard mark & more key stats vs. UAPB

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvJT9_0i01MeJG00

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s nonconference footbal l schedule ended with a blowout.

The eighth-ranked Cowboys routed FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 Saturday night inside Boone Pickens Stadium to improve to 3-0 on the year.

It was quite a way to enter a bye week ahead of a huge clash at Big 12 defending champion Baylor.

Here is a look at OSU’s win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff through the numbers:

More: Oklahoma State's Hall of Honor for Andrea Riley, AD Franch chance to 'inspire and impact people'

Home, sweet home

11: Straight wins at Boone Pickens Stadium, a program record. The Cowboys last lost at home on Oct. 31, 2020, in overtime to Texas. The streak passes a record of 10 straight from 2002-03 and 1911-13.

55,509: Fans inside the stadium, a sellout for the first time this season.

More: How Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan thrives with football, fishing

Cowboys’ special teams dominates

2: Touchdowns on returns from a blocked field goal and blocked punt by the Cowboys, the first time in program history to return two blocked kicks for scores.

15: Yards for star defensive end Trace Ford on his punt return touchdown after he blocked the punt early in the first quarter. It was his first career touchdown.

38: Yards on a return by cornerback Korie Black on a blocked field goal by OSU. The block was credited to Sione Asi, even though the kick deflected off the helmet of an Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman.

63: Yards on the first punt from backup punter Logan Ward. The redshirt freshman from Deer Creek had not attempted a punt in his career. His second punt was 52 yards.

Oklahoma State football report card: Cowboys ace final test before Big 12 play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peAV8_0i01MeJG00

OSU offense goes up, up and away

38: Seconds on the Cowboys’ opening drive, resulting in a touchdown just two plays into the game on Johnson’s 24-yard reception from Spencer Sanders. It was actually three plays, but a pass interference penalty erased the game’s opening play.

301.6: Passer rating for Sanders after one quarter. He finished with a 290.8 rating, completing 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He left the game after finishing one drive in the second quarter.

5: Different receivers to catch a touchdown pass. Braydon Johnson had two, while Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson, Cale Cabbiness and Talyn Shettron all caught single scores.

1,000: Career receiving yards for Johnson after a 13-yard reception with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter. He finished the game with four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, bringing his career total to 1,048 yards.

3: Yards on backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy’s first career completion, a screen pass to freshman running back Ollie Gordon.

128: Passing yards for Gundy while completing 12 of 20 passes. He also threw two touchdown passes. He had not attempted a pass in two previous appearances in his career.

49: First-half points for the Cowboys, tied for ninth in program history for a single half. It’s also tied for third-most points in a half since 1945.

60: Career touchdowns for Sanders, moving him to fourth on OSU's all-time list for passing touchdowns. Sanders passed Mike Gundy (57) and is now behind Zac Robinson (66), Brandon Weeden (75) and Mason Rudolph (92).

'A big change': Why Oklahoma State running backs are catching more passes early in season

Oklahoma State defense smothers Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2: Sacks by reserve defensive end Ben Kopenski, a career high. Last season, Kopenski had just one sack in 13 games. OSU had four total sacks.

0: Turnovers forced by the defense, the first time for the Cowboys since Nov. 13, 2021, against TCU. OSU won that game 63-17.

87: Total yards by Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first half. The Golden Lions averaged 2.5 yards per play.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: Braydon Johnson hits 1,000-yard mark & more key stats vs. UAPB

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Wide receiver makes a must-see bobbling touchdown catch

With all the college football action going on on Saturday this weekend, it’s unlikely many people were tuning in to watch the Tulsa Golden Hurricane take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on ESPN+. But unfortunately, that means most of the college football world missed out on what might be the catch of the year.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
City
Deer Creek, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sione Asi
Person
Brandon Weeden
Person
Zac Robinson
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Uapb#Oklahoma State#Footbal L Schedule#Fcs Arkansas Pine Bluff#Osu#Franch
KOCO

19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUSHING, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy