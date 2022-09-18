ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Social Media reactions after Demani Richardson, Brian George targeting ejections

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLfHF_0i01MdQX00

Texas A&M has kicked off its primetime all-important matchup with the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes, and the Aggies lead the Hurricanes 10-3 at halftime after what has been a defensive battle so far, with running back LJ Johnson busting through the goal line to score the only touchdown of the game  as it stands.

Sadly, controversy has already reared its ugly head for the Aggies after two targeting calls have expelled starting strong safety Demani Richardson and starting cornerback Brian George.

Both calls, from my perspective at least, were questionable after review, although Brian George lowered the crown of his helmet in a much clearer view, while Demani’s hit heard around the world was more of a question mark from a targeting sense.

As this close game unfolds, here are the top reactions to Demani Richardson and Brian George’s suspensions due to targeting:

h

h

Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwernemann

https://twitter.com/brentzwerneman/status/1571318055740776450?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g

The Eagle's Travis L. Brown

https://twitter.com/travis_l_brown/status/1571317597823504385?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g

Texas Football Life showing the hit that sparked the suspension for Demani Richardson

https://twitter.com/txfblife/status/1571317709752647681?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g

247Sports's Brian Perroni surprised by the call

https://twitter.com/perroni247/status/1571317705294360576?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g

TExAgs isn't wrong

https://twitter.com/TexAgs/status/1571317416759525376

Cole Thompson's reaction, and who will replace Demani Richardson for the rest of the contest

https://twitter.com/mrcolethompson/status/1571317753130221569?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g https://twitter.com/mrcolethompson/status/1571318713655205890?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g

Bob Sturm 1310 The Ticket/The Athletic

https://twitter.com/SportsSturm/status/1571332655324479489

Travis L. Brown's reaction to Brian George's ill timed suspension

https://twitter.com/travis_l_brown/status/1571314353944535040?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g

Manny Navarro stating the importance of Brian George's suspension

https://twitter.com/manny_navarro/status/1571314329806422017?s=21&t=9zbq56Zms76dwkDu-LbM3g

TexAgs is all of us

https://twitter.com/TexAgs/status/1571314168023875585

1

1

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Fisher says suspended A&M players will be back for Arkansas game

On Saturday afternoon, it was learned by Gigem 247 and multiple other media outlets that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for the upcoming game with Miami for violations of team rules. The quartet consisted of wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact length of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's game and none of the four played a down in the contest which ended up being a 17-9 win for A&M (although all four players went through warm ups with their teammates prior to kickoff).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M

Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
Football
aggienetwork.com

Silver Taps Notification

Shavez O’Neal Hart, age 29 years of Treasure Cay, Abaco died on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. He received his Bachelor's degree in University Studies at Texas A&M University in 2015. He competed for Texas A&M from 2013-2015. He ended his career as an Aggie as a ten-time All-American, including...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Texas A&M Under Lawsuit For Diversity Hiring Practices

Texas A&M is facing a class-action lawsuit against their affirmative action based hiring practices for faculty positions. America First Legal (AFL), the non-profit legal firm suing the University, claims that A&M’s hiring practices to expand diversity among faculty violates federal law against discrimination. “Federal law prohibits universities that accept...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM SOFTBALL’S DELLA JASINSKI MAKES HER COLLEGE PLANS

Brenham High School’s leading softball pitcher for the past two seasons announced her college plans via social media yesterday (Sunday). Della Jasinski, who is a junior this year, has verbally committed to the Texas A&M Lady Aggies. This past season for the Cubettes, Jasinski was 22-10 with 1.59 ERA....
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian George
wtaw.com

College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits

In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Winner announced in Bryan’s Taco Trail experience

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan announced a winner in its passport program, Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes. Taco Crave in Downtown Bryan was presented with an official taco trophy on Tuesday. “I’d like to say thanks to Bryan...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Live through Texas history at Boonville Days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival!. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, you can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspensions#American Football#Texas A M#Aggies#Lj#H H Houston Chronicle#Eagle#G Texas Football Life
KBTX.com

Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS

Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
LOTT, TX
visitbrenhamtexas.com

Burgers in Brenham

When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Sports
Texas A&M University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of churches are moving away from the United Methodist Church, including Christ Church in College Station. Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church voted Tuesday night to decide if they will disaffiliate. If this is passed, the church will join the Global Methodist Church.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Apartment Fire Injures Five People And One Cat

An apartment fire in College Station Sunday during the noon hour at the Landmark complex on Longmire resulted in five people being taken to the hospital. The status of those injured are not known. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs says that includes a mother and two young children who were rescued by firefighters through a second floor window.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy