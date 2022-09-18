Read full article on original website
9/20 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY — You at home voted McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius as having the Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Marshall County.
Paducah doctor dies at age 52
PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
Strollin' through the Colon educational event on cancer risk to be held in Hardin County, Illinois
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — The Southern 7 Health Department is hosting an event to educate the public about the risk of colorectal cancer and the importance of regular screenings beginning at age 45. The health department says it is holding the Strollin' through the Colon event in partnership with...
DC Fly-In: First day recap
A lot of local folks spent Monday criss-crossing our nation's capital, advocating for the local community. This marked day one in the books for the Paducah Chamber's DC Fly In. That's a delegation of business owners, elected leaders and others organized by the Paducah Chamber that travels to DC yearly in search of federal support and money for local projects and initiatives. Local 6 reporter Todd Faulkner, who’s in DC covering the Fly-In with Photojournalist Mason Watkins, says a lot of advocacy is happening in Washington that directly impacts everyone's way of life back home.
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
Ballard under county-wide burn ban
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been placed under a county-wide burn ban, according to a social media post from Ballard County Emergency Management. According to the post, Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper ordered the burn ban, effective immediately. It will not be lifted until the county receives one inch of consecutive rain.
Wake Up Weather: 09/21/2022
PADUCAH — One more day of record-setting high heat before cool relief on Wednesday. Highs today in the upper 90s and low 100s. Chances for rain are low for the next week.
Michael Carneal's parole hearing begins
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins. Carneal is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
150 local students to attend Who Works the Rivers event to learn about maritime careers
PADUCAH — 150 students from surround high schools will get a close-up look at careers in the maritime industry during the upcoming Who Works the Rivers career event. The event, which is hosted by RiverWorks Discovery, will be held in Paducah from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on September 21. Attending students will have the opportunity to meet with numerous representatives to learn more about maritime career options.
Paducah Area Chamber group meets with Department of Energy regarding Paducah site
WASHINGTON — Focus on the cleanup now and continue to think about what the future holds: That's the two-pronged approach by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In group Tuesday involving the Department Of Energy Paducah site. The 65-member delegation is in day two of its trip. They...
Why climate change makes today's heat two times more likely
The heat these last few days has been extremely deviant from what is considered "normal" or "average" in these parts for mid-September. Is it just a phantom late-summer heat wave? Or is this tied to a broader change occurring?. The latter is your answer. That shift obviously would be climate...
Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A southern Illinois woman was arrested after deputies say she shot her neighbor in the leg Sunday. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at a home north of Murphysboro. The victim's wife told dispatchers her husband had been shot in the leg by a neighbor.
Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center benefitting from Western KY Heart Walk
For the first time ever, we're celebrating Mug Monday on a Tuesday. Today, we're featuring the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center. The Senior Center is a local nonprofit that provides services and opportunities for seniors to become more independent and enhance their personal well-being. Membership for seniors is free, but the center relies on donations from the public to keep it that way.
14,000 square-foot grocery store coming to Wickliffe after sale of Town and Country property
WICKLIFFE, KY — After four years, the old Town and Country property in Wickliffe has finally been sold, paving the way for a brand new grocery store. According to a release from Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper, real-estate-developer and investor Billy Ingram purchased the plot, planning to built a 14,000 square foot grocery-store.
Full parole board will reconvene Sept. 26 to decide on Michael Carneal's parole
PADUCAH — Members of the parole board were unable to reach a unanimous decision after hearing from Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal on the second day of his public parole hearing. Now, the full parole board will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. CDT on Monday, Sept. 26. to deliberate...
'It's scary.' Former classmate speaks out about possibility of parole for Heath High School shooting Michael Carneal
PADUCAH — Frustrated and concerned: That's how people with connections to the Heath High School shooting feel after the second day of Michael Carneal's parole hearing. The two parole board members in charge of Carneal's hearing could not reach a unanimous decision on Tuesday. He will appear in front of the full board next week. The decision came as a shock for people watching the hearing at the public viewing at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Heath High School shooter up for parole after 25 years, injured prepares to give testimony at hearing
25 years after the Heath High School shooting — the gunman is up for parole. Michael Carneal killed three and injured six on Dec. 1, 1997. Now, one of the people he injured is preparing to give testimony at his parole hearing. Missy Jenkins Smith's life radically changed on...
'It's not a cookie-cutter system.' Commonwealth's attorney says Michael Carneal's parole hearing won't set precedent for future shooting cases
PADUCAH — It will be Monday before we know if Michael Carneal will be paroled or remain behind bars. The Heath High School shooter's parole hearing decision was deferred until Sept. 26. After serving 25 years of his life sentence, Carneal is now eligible for parole. Despite questioning Carneal...
