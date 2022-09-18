A lot of local folks spent Monday criss-crossing our nation's capital, advocating for the local community. This marked day one in the books for the Paducah Chamber's DC Fly In. That's a delegation of business owners, elected leaders and others organized by the Paducah Chamber that travels to DC yearly in search of federal support and money for local projects and initiatives. Local 6 reporter Todd Faulkner, who’s in DC covering the Fly-In with Photojournalist Mason Watkins, says a lot of advocacy is happening in Washington that directly impacts everyone's way of life back home.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO