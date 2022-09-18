ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

9/20 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY — You at home voted McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius as having the Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Marshall County.
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah doctor dies at age 52

PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

DC Fly-In: First day recap

A lot of local folks spent Monday criss-crossing our nation's capital, advocating for the local community. This marked day one in the books for the Paducah Chamber's DC Fly In. That's a delegation of business owners, elected leaders and others organized by the Paducah Chamber that travels to DC yearly in search of federal support and money for local projects and initiatives. Local 6 reporter Todd Faulkner, who’s in DC covering the Fly-In with Photojournalist Mason Watkins, says a lot of advocacy is happening in Washington that directly impacts everyone's way of life back home.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar

MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Ballard under county-wide burn ban

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been placed under a county-wide burn ban, according to a social media post from Ballard County Emergency Management. According to the post, Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper ordered the burn ban, effective immediately. It will not be lifted until the county receives one inch of consecutive rain.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake Up Weather: 09/21/2022

PADUCAH — One more day of record-setting high heat before cool relief on Wednesday. Highs today in the upper 90s and low 100s. Chances for rain are low for the next week.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Michael Carneal's parole hearing begins

Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins. Carneal is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

150 local students to attend Who Works the Rivers event to learn about maritime careers

PADUCAH — 150 students from surround high schools will get a close-up look at careers in the maritime industry during the upcoming Who Works the Rivers career event. The event, which is hosted by RiverWorks Discovery, will be held in Paducah from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on September 21. Attending students will have the opportunity to meet with numerous representatives to learn more about maritime career options.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Why climate change makes today's heat two times more likely

The heat these last few days has been extremely deviant from what is considered "normal" or "average" in these parts for mid-September. Is it just a phantom late-summer heat wave? Or is this tied to a broader change occurring?. The latter is your answer. That shift obviously would be climate...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A southern Illinois woman was arrested after deputies say she shot her neighbor in the leg Sunday. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at a home north of Murphysboro. The victim's wife told dispatchers her husband had been shot in the leg by a neighbor.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center benefitting from Western KY Heart Walk

For the first time ever, we're celebrating Mug Monday on a Tuesday. Today, we're featuring the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center. The Senior Center is a local nonprofit that provides services and opportunities for seniors to become more independent and enhance their personal well-being. Membership for seniors is free, but the center relies on donations from the public to keep it that way.
PADUCAH, KY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wpsdlocal6.com

'It's scary.' Former classmate speaks out about possibility of parole for Heath High School shooting Michael Carneal

PADUCAH — Frustrated and concerned: That's how people with connections to the Heath High School shooting feel after the second day of Michael Carneal's parole hearing. The two parole board members in charge of Carneal's hearing could not reach a unanimous decision on Tuesday. He will appear in front of the full board next week. The decision came as a shock for people watching the hearing at the public viewing at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'It's not a cookie-cutter system.' Commonwealth's attorney says Michael Carneal's parole hearing won't set precedent for future shooting cases

PADUCAH — It will be Monday before we know if Michael Carneal will be paroled or remain behind bars. The Heath High School shooter's parole hearing decision was deferred until Sept. 26. After serving 25 years of his life sentence, Carneal is now eligible for parole. Despite questioning Carneal...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

