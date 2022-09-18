ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Ayersville @ Edgerton Football

EDGERTON – Edgerton’s Owen Roth returned the second half kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and Parker Elden’s extra point kick tied the game at 22-22. After that though it was all Ayersville. The Pilots offense scored 20 straight points and Ayersville’s defense held Edgerton to just...
EDGERTON, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo

Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
TOLEDO, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Celebrates 2022 Homecoming

(PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Montpelier High School Fall 2022 Homecoming Ceremony began just before the football game on September 16. This year’s Montpelier Freshman Attendant was Miss Emma Brown. Emma is the daughter of Brian and Tonya Brown. Her e... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
MONTPELIER, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Phyllis Sonner (1937-2022)

Phyllis Irene Sonner, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:15 P.M. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Phyllis worked at K-Mart for 37 years, mainly at the Service Desk. She later worked at Mid-Am Bank. Phyllis was known for her quick wit and...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Janet Hall (1938-2022)

Janet Marie Hall 84 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio. Janet was born August 1, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Beulah B. (Smith) Snyder. Janet attended Bryan High School. She married Wilbur...
BRYAN, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down

The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Pamela Stahler (1967-2022)

Pamela Jean Stahler, age 55, of Kunkle, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 6:13 A.M. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, after a brief illness. Pam loved her “fur babies” and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing darts and riding...
KUNKLE, OH
fcnews.org

Fulton County Expositor

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for Always Something, 145 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. Always Something is billed as a one stop shop for all of a customer’s event needs. They offer planning, DJs, rentals and more. The five owners are Anna Molina, Elena Molina, Felina Molina, Thalia Nieves, and Jessica Molina.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Area Foundation Member Tom Herman To Celebrate 90th Birthday

Thomas (Tom) M. Herman was born September 25, 1932, in Edgerton, Ohio, and prior to his retirement and move to South Carolina, was an active member in the Bryan, Ohio community, including the Bryan Area Foundation. A graduate of Miami University of Ohio, Tom married his college sweetheart, Susan (Sue)...
BRYAN, OH

