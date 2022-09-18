ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Traffic stop leads to arrests of five on weapons charges

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A vehicle and traffic stop on Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16 led to the arrests of five persons on illegal gun possession and other charges. State Police pulled over the 2015 BMW-328i with a fraudulent...
WHEC TV-10

2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
13 WHAM

Sherman Street shooting suspect arrested

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting on the city's northwest side last week. Richard Davis, 28, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man on Sherman Street just before 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Police found the victim in a field. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM

Felon arrested following domestic incident in Livonia

Livonia, N.Y. — A man faces felony charges following an incident in Livingston County earlier this month. Deputies responded to the hamlet of Lakeville Sept. 7 around 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation found that Ernest Hutton, 52, had pushed a woman during an...
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
13 WHAM

Convicted felon arrested following weekend shooting in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — Webster Police have arrested a convicted felon after two people were shot at Kircher Park on Saturday. Around 10:00 a.m., police were notified that a woman and a male teenager were dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds; police say their injuries are non-life threatening.
13 WHAM

State Police identify man stabbed to death in Williamson

Wayne County, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the name of the man killed Friday, allegedly by a 17-year-old. State Police say Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed during an argument and airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday...
13 WHAM

Two suspects arrested for robbery and assault at Gates gas station

Gates, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after police say they pepper-sprayed two employees at a Gates gas station and stole cigarettes. Gates Police say Kaila Rivera, 34, and Domiyon Taylor, 38, entered the Speedway on Elmgrove Road around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. After taking the cigarettes, police...
WHEC TV-10

A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
