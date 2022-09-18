Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Traffic stop leads to arrests of five on weapons charges
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A vehicle and traffic stop on Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16 led to the arrests of five persons on illegal gun possession and other charges. State Police pulled over the 2015 BMW-328i with a fraudulent...
WHEC TV-10
2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
13 WHAM
'Persistent' felon sentenced to 20 years to life for gun charges
Rochester, N.Y. — A man with an "extensive" criminal record could spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Marlon Scott, 35, Monday to 20 years to life in prison, after he was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon June 16. Scott was involved in...
13 WHAM
Purse-snatching suspect caught, also accused of attacking relatives
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of forcibly stealing a purse from an 82-year-old woman at a church earlier this month also attacked and robbed two of his relatives two weeks later, according to police. Jose Cruz Jr., 34, allegedly robbed the woman Sept. 1 at Joy Community Church...
13 WHAM
Sherman Street shooting suspect arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting on the city's northwest side last week. Richard Davis, 28, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man on Sherman Street just before 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Police found the victim in a field. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 daylight shooting in Rochester
Prosecutors say the man fired at least eight shots at an individual after a verbal altercation on St. Paul Street.
13 WHAM
Felon arrested following domestic incident in Livonia
Livonia, N.Y. — A man faces felony charges following an incident in Livingston County earlier this month. Deputies responded to the hamlet of Lakeville Sept. 7 around 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation found that Ernest Hutton, 52, had pushed a woman during an...
Alleged Fake Plate, Drugs, and Weapons: 24-Year-Old Rochester Woman Facing Charges
A Monroe County woman is facing several charges after police say they noticed her driving with a fake dealer plate. Troopers pulled over the driver of a 2006 Infiniti on State Route 104 in the town of Webster, New York at approximately 2:53pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 after noticing a dealer plate that was allegedly forged.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
13 WHAM
Convicted felon arrested following weekend shooting in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — Webster Police have arrested a convicted felon after two people were shot at Kircher Park on Saturday. Around 10:00 a.m., police were notified that a woman and a male teenager were dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds; police say their injuries are non-life threatening.
Alleged conman indicted for stealing over $250,000 from Amherst victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Williamsville man was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the second degree.
13 WHAM
State Police identify man stabbed to death in Williamson
Wayne County, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the name of the man killed Friday, allegedly by a 17-year-old. State Police say Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed during an argument and airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday...
Greece woman charged with murdering husband of 40 years
The victim was identified early Wednesday morning as 72-year-old Rawleigh Andrews.
DWI charges for Rochester man in police chase, crash on Genesee St.
The driver of the fleeing truck refused medical treatment, was issued an appearance ticket and released.
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester house, infant nearly struck
Officials say responding officers were called to the 400 block of Lake View Park around 1 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation and several citizen calls.
13 WHAM
Two suspects arrested for robbery and assault at Gates gas station
Gates, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after police say they pepper-sprayed two employees at a Gates gas station and stole cigarettes. Gates Police say Kaila Rivera, 34, and Domiyon Taylor, 38, entered the Speedway on Elmgrove Road around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. After taking the cigarettes, police...
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Suspect arrested after stabbing Monroe County woman on Edmonds St.
Once officers came up with a suspect description, a search ensued, and moments later, they located and took the suspect into custody.
Fight ends in arrest, injuries for man stabbed on Clifford Ave. in Rochester
Authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of Maria Street around 1 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Once at the location, they found a 52-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Gates Police arrest two people accused of robbing gas station using pepper spray
GATES, N.Y. — Gates police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Speedway gas station on Elmgrove Road on Thursday. Officers took 34-year-old Kaila Rivera of Rochester and 38-year-old Domiyon Taylor of Schenectady into custody on Monday morning. Police said Rivera and Taylor walked into the gas...
